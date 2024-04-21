Hockey goes to Utah, Coyotes owner has five years to bring it back

For Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo, his coveted purchase of 250 acres of land in northeast Phoenix will herald a series of crucial steps to recoup his hockey franchise.

Meruelo was given a five-year deadline to complete a state-of-the-art hockey arena, according to National Hockey League standards, and get a new team.

If he doesn't?

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said he would not speculate and reiterated that Meruelo has five years to complete the deal.

The league has not abandoned this market, he told reporters at a news conference in Phoenix on Friday.

Arena should be ready in 2029

The deadline gives Meruelo until mid-2029 to have an arena ready for puck drop.

It's a tough job, and Meruelo may have to do most of it alone.

Under the agreement, the rights to reactivate are personal to Alex, Bettman said, adding that the deal only allows Meruelo to bring in partners for up to 20%, he must retain the lion's share of ownership himself.

On Thursday, Meruelo told The Arizona Republic that he expects construction of the arena to take about 30 months, but that he will need the city of Phoenix's cooperation. Realistically, construction on the venue must begin no later than mid-2026 to meet the NHL's deadline.

Not only will he need the city to issue the necessary permits, which could take months, but the team is also looking to establish a theme park district to help fund the development's ongoing operations.

Bettman said Friday that the league will need about 18 months' notice to reactivate the franchise, and said the league will keep an eye on the milestones the project reaches, especially the progress of the physical buildings.

The Coyotes have been monitoring a piece of land controlled by the Arizona State Land Department for months. It became the team's Plan B after they lost an election in Tempe over the construction of an arena there. The land, located on Loop 101 west of Scottsdale Road, will be sold at public auction on June 27, with bidding starting at $68.5 million. Meruelo said he is determined to win the auction.

The team released images of the arena and the mixed-use neighborhood surrounding the new facility, which would include restaurants and retail, a hotel, office space, a 3,500-person theater and 1,900 residential units.

Bettman said he was disappointed with the outcome of the vote in Tempe, which effectively killed the Coyotes' plans in that city, but said he was more optimistic about a future in Phoenix.

However, he acknowledged that “if there is outright hostility toward another arena,” the plan could still face problems.

Questions about the handling of the elections put Meruelo on the defensive at the press conference.

“I did everything I could humanly do,” Meruelo said, adding that he had spent millions of dollars on the campaign and had personally knocked on doors.

Meruelo gave reporters numerous reasons why the Coyotes had not seen a successful arena deal, blaming the driving distance to reach Glendale, Tempe's failed vote and Mullett Arena's small capacity, along with the time it will take to build a new one.

Bettman intervened as Mereulo recounted past struggles, saying there was no need to rehash history, but that “the journey has been littered with potholes.

The timing of the auction forced NHL's hand

But the auction comes a little too late for the NHL's tastes.

Bettman said Friday after seeing that the auction wouldn't take place until June, league leadership approached Meruelo in early March, pointing out that the team would be playing at Arizona State University's Mullett Arena for too long.

As a college course, it's a good facility, but it's not a major league facility, Bettman said.

The average length of an NHL player's career is between four and five years, Bettman said. Without an arena deal, some Coyotes players could have played their entire careers in an arena that did not meet the standards for the highest level of play, Bettman said.

With the prospect of the auction not happening until June, and the need to make a schedule for the upcoming season because so much is still up in the air, Bettman said he told Meruelo that the issue would be resolved sooner rather than later had to be resolved.

It's a very complex transaction, and one he didn't ask for, Bettman said of the deal to move hockey operations to Utah but give Meruelo another chance to have a team.

Bettman said the deal is the first of its kind for a sports franchise and was in the works until about 2 a.m. Thursday. When asked why Meruelo and the Coyotes did not appear to be open about the deal that was in the works, Bettman said it would have been premature to tell team personnel and fans about a deal that had not yet been finalized.

Fans in Utah are being inundated with ticket requests

The speed of the deal also means the new Utah team likely won't have a formal name for its first season. There isn't enough time to pick one, trademark it and create the material, Bettman said. The next season starts in October.

Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz and owner of the hockey team in Salt Lake City, first expressed his interest in owning a hockey team about two years ago, Bettman said. The team is expected to play its games at the Delta Center, home of the Jazz, which has 12,000 open hockey seats, with plans to reach 17,000 in the coming years.

Bettman said that ideally, Smith probably would have preferred an expansion team, which would have given him more time to prepare, but said he has gone a step further and will work hard next summer to be ready on time.

When news broke that the team would be going to Utah, thousands of people immediately expressed interest in season tickets. Bettman said Friday that the number of requests was more than 20,000, which gave him confidence in Smith.

“I think we made a good decision with the owner in Salt Lake City,” he said.

