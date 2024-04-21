



Next game: vs. Ivy League Tournament 3-5-2024 | TBA Be able to. 03 (Friday) / to be determined vs Ivy League Tournament History PRINCETON, NJ The nationally recognized University of Pennsylvania men's lacrosse team lost its regular season finale 15-10 on the road to #17 Princeton on Saturday night. Underclassmen ran at No. 13 Penn in the road battle as freshmen Davis Provost and sophomores Griffin Scane both scored their first collegiate hat tricks against the Tigers. Quaker Nut Flour

*Three other Quakers hit the backs of the Princeton net, with Jame Shipley scoring a pair and junior Luke DiNola And Tynan Walsh score once. *Walsh led the charge with four points and had a hand on three goals, notching his fourth four-point performance of the year. *FOGO Ethan Costanzo took every face-off against the Tigers, winning 12 while scooping up a team-high seven ground balls. *Defenders Brendan Lavelle , Ryan McLaughlin And Ethan Till each caused a pair of turnovers to lead the Red and Blue's defense. *The reigning Ivy League Defenseman of the Week, Goalkeeper Emmet Caroll recorded his fourth 17 save performance of the game. How it happened

The Ivy League battle started slowly as both teams were held off the board for the first ten minutes of the match. Princeton struck first with a pair of goals within a minute of each other and led late in the quarter. Senior Shipley put the Quaker on the board 38 seconds later and was followed by sophomore Scane's first of the day, tying the game at two with 2:21 left of the first. The Tigers scored one final goal to end the quarter and create a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. Junior Walsh scored his 22nd goal of the season three minutes into the second, tying the game at three and giving Penn some momentum, but Princeton responded with five straight goals from 11:59 to 4:42 to lead 8-3. . Walsh's third-year connection with DiNola cut the Tigers' run and led to four goals to end the first half. Both offenses struck on the break, trading three goals each, making the game 11-7 heading into the fourth. Sophomore Scane scored his second goal of the game past Princeton's Michael Gianforcaro on the man-up to close the deficit to 9-5 with 11:06 on the board. Freshman Provost accepted a feed from Walsh at 6:35, and Scane recorded his first career three-goal performance at 5:15, accounting for Penn's three goals in the quarter. The Quakers battled it out in the final 15 minutes, scoring three goals that both cut the lead to three. Shipley hit his second of the battle in four minutes past Gianforcaro and was quickly followed by Provost's second goal, making the match 12-9. The freshman scored his first collegiate hat trick with 4:16 left of the fourth to pull Penn closer at 13-10, but unfortunately Princeton closed the game with back-to-back goals to secure the game and the final spot in the 2024 Ivy . League tournament. Next one

The Quakers (8-5, 4-2 Ivy League) await their opponent in the semifinals of the 2024 Ivy League men's lacrosse tournament. The postseason begins on Friday, May 3 at No. 1 seed. #ILPL

#FightOnPenn

