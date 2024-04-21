LaNorris Sellers takes the lead in South Carolina's spring game





COLUMBIA It didn't matter that there was no visiting team to cheer for. South Carolina football fans filled Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for the 2024 spring football game. After four quarters, Team Garnet defeated Team Black 17-0. The quarterback race to replace Spencer Rattler was on full display as redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers ran the offense for Team Garnet, competing against Auburn graduate transfer Robby Ashford. In the second half, sophomore Dante Reno played for Team Garnet, with graduate Davis Beville playing for Team Black. LaNorris Sellers stands out LaNorris Sellers took control of the running game from the start, bringing in the first touchdown for Team Garnet on a 13-yard run. He rushed for 27 yards on his first drive and went 4-for-4, throwing for 38 yards. He looked strong, converting twice on third down and scrambling efficiently against pressure. Sellers connected with sophomore Tyshawn Russell and graduate student Joshua Simon, who had catches of 17 and 11 yards, respectively. Ashford couldn't get Team Black on the board in his first two drives, throwing for 14 yards and rushing for nine. He threw a sideways pass to Gerald Kilgore, a defensive back who served as a receiver on the trick play, but Kilgore's throw to freshman Mazeo Bennett was nearly picked off. Sellers sat out the second half, giving Reno a chance to run the offense. To close the first, Sellers went 9-for-11 for 70 yards and rushed for 38 yards, scoring on one of five attempts. Underclassmen on the podium for South Carolina It wasn't just Sellers who stood out among the underclassmen in the spring game. Coach Shane Beamer mentioned the importance of the spring game to give freshmen a chance to play under the lights. Team Black edge rusher Dylan Stewart, an early enrollee freshman, had one sack and three tackles for a loss. Bennett showed potential with a 14-yard catch, and Team Black defensive back Vicari Swain, a redshirt freshman, picked off Reno early in the fourth quarter. Reno had tried to look for Nick Elksnis, but Swain got him. Sophomore Maurice Brown sealed the deal for Team Garnet with a catch in the end zone, making it 17-0 with seven minutes to play. Despite throwing the first interception of the night, Reno redeemed himself on the 15-yard touchdown against Brown. Walk-on freshman Isaiah McClary ended Team Black's last hope of a score when he took Beville's throw with just under two minutes to play in the game. South Carolina's offensive line The Gamecocks' Achilles heel from the 2023 season isn't necessarily gone; the offensive line had five penalties in the first half. Beamer noted that he wants to focus on the offensive line in the transfer portal given the injuries and desire for depth. Monkell Goodwine, a redshirt junior who transferred from Alabama, had a solid sack on Belville, exposing more cracks in the offensive line. THE IDEAL PORTAL FROM BEAMER:What positions South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is targeting in the transfer portal Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at[email protected]and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin.

