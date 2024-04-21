Intelligent Hockey: Best Bets for Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs

The first-round games of the 2024 NHL playoffs are among the best in recent history. The West is especially tempting with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, who have arguably the best team in the league with the Dallas Stars. The NHL's best offense (the Colorado Avalanche) will face the number two defense (the Winnipeg Jets). Once again, the Edmonton Oilers will clash with the Los Angeles Kings. And finally, what promises to be the most physical series of the first round: the Nashville Predators against the Vancouver Canucks. Each series brings drama and is bursting with storylines.

We're in for a treat in the coming months, and I'm happy to offer my favorite bets for three of the series in the West.

Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets

The last time these two played, the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 7-0. Concerns about Avs goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev were hardly allayed as he conceded four goals on 15 shots. But Georgiev's difficulties were only part of the story.

The Jets fell victim to the Avalanche on the backdoor, using their speed and size to make the pass to the far post while gaining inside position. Georgiev can struggle when the puck is tight, and Colorado isn't helping matters with inconsistent boxouts of late. At 5-on-5 and on the power play, the Jets' lead ballooned in the first period, putting the game out of reach.

Colorado's ability to defend around the crease will be a big focus in Games 1 and 2 as the Jets, at home, will no doubt look to use the slingshot effect of their lively boards to bounce pucks into the low slot. But I also think there's a mistake in overestimating the Avalanches' defensive shortcomings and Winnipeg's ability to bully them around the paint. The Avs ranked just outside the top ten in high-risk chances against and were just behind Winnipeg in expected goals against.

When turned on, the Avalanche can effectively take a lead and use their speed to send the puck north and fuel the rush. The Avs have mobile defensemen who can carry the puck out of their end and use the stretch pass for quick transition. While goaltending is a big question mark for Colorado, I expect a lot more pushback from the Avs when Winnipeg is in the offensive zone.

Another pressing issue in this series will be whether Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon plays with Mikko Rantanen. When these two are together, they have a +31 goal differential at 5-on-5 and can look unstoppable. But if Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness uses the Adam Lowry line and it hinders them, can Colorado still win?

The Avalanches' lack of secondary scoring was the reason they were upset by the Seattle Kraken in the playoffs last year, and despite several big moves at the deadline, Colorado hasn't quite figured out how it wants to configure its top six in a way that it isn't. MacKinnon's line or bust. Clearly this is something coach Jared Bednar is focused on, and my suspicion is that he will start the series alongside MacKinnon and Rantanen. But if that line is effectively thwarted, Bednar will have to split them quickly.

Although they are a mingy defensive team, a sore point for the Jets this season has been the opportunities they have allowed for rebounds. The Avs love to bring a forward high and layer players into the slot. The Jets will need to be airtight to provide coverage if that happens. But if the Avs can leave their zone cleanly, they use the second wave of the rush deadly. The Jets are very good at denying slot shots, but Colorado is among the best in the league at pushing back the first line of defense to create space for the trailer to run into the slot.

And yet, if the Avs can only score on the rush, their path to winning the series may be too narrow. They need their forecheck to be effective and establish their cycle, taking the pressure off their vulnerable goaltender and thwarting the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck, who had the best goals above expectations this season (GSAx). The Jets will overload on one side, leaving the weak side defender open. The Avs need to be able to protect the puck along the boards and use non-scoring areas to utilize the width of the ice on their passing.

You may remember that the Boston Bruins ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak a year ago. They went on to win three of their next four postseason games. But then came the crash, with Boston dropping three games and losing the series in shocking fashion.

If Winnipeg wins eight in a row to end this season, it could lead to a similar crash. The last time the Jets won eight games in a row this season, they won two games after the streak was broken, then lost their next five games. Conversely, the Avalanche have lost seven of their last eleven and are stuck in a slump, which, based on their regular season, is exactly the time they need to buy in. Goaltending is a concern, but I'll take the league's soon-to-be MVP (MacKinnon) and arguably the league's best defenseman (Cale Makar) to avoid back-to-back first-round exits for the Avs.

Choose: Avalanche to win the series -138

Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks

I suspect this will be the most physical series of the first round of the playoffs. While both teams have the skill and speed to generate the rush, I expect a matchup to be decided by who has more success with their forecheck and cycle.

On defense, the Predators want to protect the center of the ice and collapse their five players below the top of the circle to try to protect the slot. To complement the likely interior chaos, the Canucks MO gets shots through to several Vancouver bodies at the net to obscure the opponent's line of sight and create opportunities from tips and rebounds. Against Nashville's 511Juuse Saros, the Canucks' tendency to use traffic to take away the eyes of goaltenders will be in overdrive.

Ultimately, three things make me believe the Canucks will win this series. First, I'm concerned that if the line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan OReilly, and Gustav Nyquist is hampered by a Canucks shutdown line, the Predators won't be able to produce enough offense. When that line wasn't on the ice, the Predators were a +9 at 5-on-5 in expected goals, and on high-danger chances they were well above water. But the playoffs are a whole different beast, and I worry about Nashville's depth issues catching up with them against the Canucks' top skill set.

Second, the Predators have a below-average penalty kill and the Canucks' power play ranks in the fringes of the top ten. The Canucks don't play much with the man advantage, but what they use is effective: Elias Pettersson around the net after a Quinn Hughes shot. A Pettersson one-timer. Brock Boeser on the backdoor game. The Canucks will also look to take away Saros' line of sight on the power play, and with the different options Vancouver has, I just don't know if the Predators can keep the interior clean and eliminate skill on the wings.

While Saros has a MassMutual commercial, Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko has been the better of the two this season. And they're not very close in GSAx or Goals Save Above Average (GSAA). Now that the Canucks have the talent, special teams and goaltender advantage, I'd like to see them win a tough, tough series.

Pick: Canucks to win the series -150

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

The Golden Knight were extremely aggressive and smart at the trade deadline, and the urgency of their actions reflected a franchise trying to take advantage of their Stanley Cup window. While the road to repeat is never easy, Vegas has an astonishingly difficult road back.

FanDuel has the Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche as the West's slimmest odds of capturing the Cup, and these teams could be the three opponents on the Golden Knights' road to a return trip. In the first round, the Knights draw the team with the lowest odds in the West and a franchise that has won 12 of their last 14 games.

Can the Golden Knights upset this series and stifle the Stars' elite offense? That's the big question. And the main priority in slowing Dallas is stifling the Stars rush. The Stars were the top team in advanced defensive metrics this season, and no team in the NHL capitalizes on this fact more than they do.

Once the Stars disrupt a play and there is a loose puck, their forwards fly through the zone to create a transition opportunity. This leaves their opponent in a pickle. To create scoring opportunities in the cycle against Dallas you need to be aggressive and use a lot of movement, with a defender almost certainly squeezing. But that overloaded offensive posture suddenly becomes vulnerable once the puck moves toward the boards and the Stars' forwards can get behind the defense.

The Golden Knights want their defenders to be active and able to pinch and get up at lines, but their ability to break up the Stars stretch passes and how well they coordinate with the forwards on the Stars' four-man rush opportunities will be critical to the ability of Vegas to suffocate. Dallas' offensive firepower.

Even if the Golden Knights can make this series a grind, it will be fascinating how they shot and get out of their zone. They are notorious shot blockers and will try to layer the middle to take away the shooting lane. But instead of relying on cross-seam passes, I expect the Stars to use fly-by screens and their high forwards to climb the slot and get above the defense. And if those pucks go into the corner, how committed will Vegas be to carrying the puck out or handing it out right away?

When the Golden Knights are at their most stubborn, they try to use short and intermediate passes to get out of their zone and can create big scoring opportunities based on those missed passes. If the Stars' aggressive forecheck can hold the lines and take away stretch passes, will the Golden Knights' inflexibility on its own fuel the Stars' forecheck and cycle?

Evaluating the Golden Knights' post-trade deadline is tricky as they were missing Mark Stone, a huge player in their past and future success. Not many teams can match Dallas in terms of depth, but the Golden Knights are one of them.

Star goalkeeper Jake Oettinger had a mediocre season with a 1.46 GSAx (worse than Ville Husso for context). You might imagine the Golden Knights being patient and surrounding the Stars in their own goal to undermine their offense while converting a few opportunistic rush opportunities.

There is a scenario where the Golden Knights win this series hands down. But to pick arguably the best team in the league in the first round, at full health, with just -130 to win? I would be happy to take over that.

Choose: Stars to win the series -130