Preview: Big 12 Championship – TCU Athletics

FORT WORTH TCU will look to continue its recent momentum at the 2024 Big 12 Men's Golf Championship, which begins Monday at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

The Horned Frogs tee off at 9:10 a.m., with three going from No. 1 and two from No. 10. The first two rounds, a total of 36 holes, take place on Monday, with 18 holes scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs will go along with the lineup of Gustav Frimodt , Toby Wilt , Jack Beauchamp , Andreas Petruzzelli And Ethan dial . Chris Adultery will travel as an alternate.

TEAMS (14 teams, leaderboard rankings, powered by clippd)

No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 17 Texas, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scores are provided by GolfStat. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will cover the final round on Wednesday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

THE COURSE By 72 | 7,467 meters

Whispering Pines Golf Club is located 90 miles north of Houston in Trinity, Texas. The course is home to The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship, a biennial tournament featuring the best amateur men's and women's golfers from around the world. Whispering Pines is ranked among the top 100 golf courses in America by several publications and was recently ranked as the #1 golf course in Texas by The Dallas Morning News.

TCU AT THE BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP

– TCU has finished in the top five of the Big 12 Conference in each of the past four seasons and has twice finished as runner-up in 2023 at Prairie Dunes and 2019 at The Greenbrier.

– The last time the Big 12 Championship was at Whispering Pines, the Horned Frogs finished fifth in 2022.

– TCU's last conference championship was in 2009, when it won the Mountain West Conference.

-There have been seven individual conference champions in program history. The Frogs' former Big 12 champions are Julien Brun (2014) and Hayden Springer (2019).

– It will be Gustav Frimodts fourth time playing at the Big 12 Championship. The senior has finished in the top 20 the past three years, including a ninth-place finish last season at Prairie Dunes, earning team all-tournament honors. Frimodt was 19e at 5-over-221 two seasons ago at Whispering Pines.

TEAM/PROGRAM NOTES

– Toby Wilt led the Horned Frogs in each of the last two tournaments. He has shot at or under par in six of the last seven rounds played.

– Wilt's 1-under 212 at the Hawkeye Invitational was a season low through 54 holes. His previous tournament was 3-under 213 at The Spring Indy on WinStar.

– Gustav Frimodt , missed the last two tournaments with an injury. He has led TCU in every tournament he has played this season and has five top 20 finishes.

– Frimodt started this season by earning com-medal honors at Valero Texas Collegiate in the opener. He also placed ninth at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate and 12e at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

– Frimodt is in 12th place in the latest list PGA Tour University Rankings. The PGA Tour University Ranking is the mechanism for determining which graduating seniors will automatically receive admission to PGA TOUR sanctioned tracks. FULL RANKINGS

– Frimodt is in 29th placee in the latest World Amateur Ranking.

– Frimodt is on the Ben Hogan Award Watch List and the Haskins Award Watch List.

– Of Frimodt's 21 rounds of golf this season, 17 were scored at equal or under par.

– Andreas Petruzzelli has achieved two top 20 finishes this season. He finished at or under par in three of his last four rounds.

– Bill Allcorn is in his first season as TCU's head coach after six years assisting at Oklahoma.