Three standouts from Michigan's 2024 spring football lineup





Even with Michigan's 2024 football regular season kicking off four months away, fans got a glimpse of the team during Saturday's spring game. Every year this game offers a great opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at what's brewing in practice. Furthermore, it gives us the opportunity to see the big names shine on the field, while some smaller names look to introduce themselves on a bigger stage. And sure enough, that happened on Saturday during this year's rendition. There were a lot of standout players, but here are the three we think should turn the most heads with their performances on Saturday. DJ Waller Jr. Heading into the offseason, Michigan needed some help in the secondary with the departures of Josh Wallace and Mike Sainristil. One of the prospects looking to pick up some playing time is sophomore DJ Waller Jr., who brings a lot of intrigue with his size. Waller had a nice audition on Saturday, especially early in the second half. During the Corn team's first series, Waller intercepted a pass from Jayden Denegal, but promptly fumbled the return. He would ultimately play a role in ending the drive, making a nice tackle on fourth down and short to force the turnover on downs. Will Johnson is the only corner left with a starting spot at this point, so it was refreshing to see another prospect emerge and establish himself on the field. The competition will continue throughout the offseason, but Waller appears to have the edge now. Davis Warren While it might be an uphill battle for him to be the starter in 2024, Davis Warren impressed the most among quarterbacks. He got the start for the Corn team and looked the most comfortable of all the quarterbacks who got extended playing time (Alex Orji, Jadyn Davis, Jayden Denegal) in the game. He made some nice throws to tight end Colston Loveland on the opening drive and frequently showed good balance in the pocket to avoid pressure. His biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter on a great deep ball to Kendrick Bell for a 58-yard touchdown. Orji also showed well in the game, especially with an 18-yard touchdown run on the first drive, but Warren showed today that the quarterback battle may not be as open and shut as we thought. Fred Moore Wide receiver was one of the other positions with question marks heading into the spring game, and the team would have to find answers on the field. I think it's safe to say they found them, as Fred Moore had a nice show. Moore showed high speed and was regularly open on underlying routes. His best play of the game came on a Warren scramble, where Moore was able to improvise and find a weak point in coverage before Warren found him open. Moore turned on the jets to close the distance and increase the Corn team's lead. Tyler Morris and Bell also had some nice performances in the game and provided some encouragement at the receiver position heading into the summer, but Moore should be the name to watch as the season approaches.

