Livestream hockey tournament 2024





When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more The hockey season may be coming to an end, but the NHL Playoffs are just beginning. The first round starts this weekend. Keep reading to find out how to watch the NHL Playoffs and when your favorite team will play in the tournament. The Playoffs start Saturday with an Islanders vs. Hurricanes, followed by Maple Leafs vs. Browns. The Panthers currently lead the Atlantic Division, while the Rangers lead the Metropolitan League. Both teams will take to the ice on Sunday. The first round will be played from the best of seven matches, so this part of the tournament will last at least the end of April, if not the beginning of May. If you're a cord cutter and still want to tune in live, we have the solution for you. We recommend some useful live TV packages as a streaming alternative to cable and tell you which channel each game is streamed on. NHL Playoffs quick links How to Watch NHL Playoffs in USA The NHL Playoffs will be broadcast on ESPN and Turner Network channels, meaning you'll need access to ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS and truTV to watch all the tournament's games. If you don't have cable, you'll need to try out a live TV package like Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV to get access to all the games. For Sling TV you should choose the Garland Orange plan on accessing ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS (most games are simulcast on TBS and truTV, so you should be fine if you miss one). Sling plans start at $40 per month.



Sling TV subscription



For just the essentials without the extra fluff, Sling TV is the streaming service you're looking for. It's more customizable than other plans, with three options to choose from so you only pay for what you need. New members get $10 off their first month. When it comes to Hulu + Live TV, subscriptions start at $76.99. You get ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS and truTV. While this is the more expensive option, the bundle comes with ESPN+, Disney+, and regular Hulu.



Hulu + Live TV



Hulu + Live TV includes more than 90 channels, along with Hulu's on-demand library and access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Adding live TV drives the price up significantly, but it's a one-month rolling contract that you can cancel at any time. However, as far as live TV services go, this is one of the best. If you don't mind missing the ESPN games, you can watch all the TNT, TBS and truTV games live with a subscription to Max. Max plans start at $9.99 per month and have live sports options thanks to the service's B/R Sports Add-on. The add-on is currently free with subscriptions, but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 monthly.



Max. with advertisements (monthly subscription)



This streaming service, formerly HBO Max, now just Max, is the American home of premium content from HBO and Warner Bros. Since the rebrand, it is now also home to Discovery content across reality, food, true crime and more. Prices start at $10 per month for ad-supported, $16 for ad-free, and $20 if you want to watch in 4K. How to Watch NHL Playoffs From Anywhere For hockey fans traveling outside the US during the NHL Playoffs, you can follow the above subscriptions via a VPN. VPNs, short for Virtual Private Networks, are simple ways to change the virtual location of your device (and they're also useful ways to increase your internet privacy). This recommendation is mainly for Americans who are currently abroad alone and want to use their existing subscriptions, as the live TV services we highlighted today require US payment methods. Interested in trying out a VPN? Our go-to suggestion is ExpressVPN, a simple VPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you want to learn more, check out our ExpressVPN review and keep reading to see how you can use it. Watch NHL Playoffs with a VPN Sign up for a VPN if you don't already have one.

Install it on the device you want to watch on.

Enable it and set it to a US location.

Sign up for a live TV streaming service mentioned above with a US payment method.

Navigate to the right channel or page and enjoy the show. Note: Using VPNs is illegal in some countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content may violate the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or tolerate the illegal use of VPNs.

