JMU enables past app status for Series Sweep





BOONE, NC James Madison softball swept App State's doubleheader on Saturday, running its win streak to eight and securing a second straight Sun Belt Series sweep with wins by scores of 5-4 and 8-2 at Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium. The pair of wins increased JMU's record to 29-16 and 11-7 in Sun Belt play, while App State fell to 17-24 and 4-13 against league play. The Dukes hit 10 home runs to beat the Mountaineers, while JMU enters the Sun Belt with 61 round-trippers this season. Trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning of game one, a pair of two-run home runs came away Hallie Hall And Abby Campbell gave the Dukes enough to hold on for the 5-4 victory. In the finals, JMU scored six straight runs and pulled away for an 8-2 victory. Payton list (10-7) picked up a pair of wins that day Alissa Humphrey recorded saves in each match. Hall led the Dukes at the plate Saturday, hitting two home runs and driving in four runs. Together with Campbell, Jasmine Hall And Payton list each hit long balls. How it happened

Game one: James Madison 5, App Status 4 Reed Butler walked to lead from the top of the first and KK Mathis brought her home on an RBI single to right-center field, giving the Dukes a 1-0 lead.

walked to lead from the top of the first and brought her home on an RBI single to right-center field, giving the Dukes a 1-0 lead. A pair of double plays ended App State's rallies in the first two innings, as a 1-2-3 double play left the bases loaded and kept the score at 1-0 through two innings.

App State took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a pair of wild pitches.

With a few runners on base and two outs, Addie Wray's spectacular catch in center was robbed Madison Edwards of extra bases and ended the JMU scoring threat.

of extra bases and ended the JMU scoring threat. List fanned her third batter of the game in the bottom of the fourth and ended the inning with a grounder to shortstop Campbellat.

H.Hall launched a two-run home run to give the Dukes a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, scoring Butler, who singled.

Lexi Rogers pushed through a one-out single in the top of the sixth, and Campbell hit her third long ball of the season to extend the JMU lead to 5-2.

pushed through a one-out single in the top of the sixth, and Campbell hit her third long ball of the season to extend the JMU lead to 5-2. The Mountaineers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but a lineout to Hall in right ended the game and gave the Dukes their seventh straight victory. Game two: James Madison 8, App Status 2 J.Hall reached on an error before Butler walked with two outs in the top of the third, but another diving catch in center by Wray robbed the Dukes of a pair of runs and kept the game scoreless.

App State scored first and had an RBI single to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the third.

A pair of solo home runs from List and Henzler gave the Dukes a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

The Mountaineers added a point in the second half on a JMU foul, tying the game at 2-2.

A fielder's choice RBI by Butler and a two-run home run by H.Hall increased the Dukes' lead to 5-2 in the top of the fifth.

J.Hall hit JMU's 10th home run of the weekend to cut JMU's lead to 6-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

An RBI double by Rogers and a sacrifice fly by J.Hall gave the Dukes their last two runs of the game (8-2).

Humphrey picked up her second save of the day and fourth of the season and worked around a pair of singles to secure the 8-2 win. Game notes In the 5-4 win, JMU improved to 4-5 in one-run games on the season.

Humphrey's two saves gave her four for the season and nine in her career, tying her for second most in school history with Jailyn Ford.

During its eight-game winning streak, JMU has scored 67 runs and hit 23 home runs.

Henzler's 11 home runs are tied for third in the Sun Belt. Next one The Dukes remain on the road as they travel to Statesboro, Georgia for a three-game series with Georgia Southern from April 26-28.

