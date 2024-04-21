Sports
Several wins, top 10 moves highlight T&F's achievements at Widener
CHESTER, Pa. The University of Pennsylvania track teams concluded competition at the Paul Donahue Invitational, a two-day event hosted by Widener University on Friday and Saturday. This was the final preparation of the program for the Penn Relays next Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the Ivy Heptagonal Championships on May 4 and 5.
Penn earned wins in 14 women's events and three men's events this weekend
Men's event wins
*Shane Gardner, gentlemen 110 H
*Sean Golembiewski, men's 400 H
*Benedikt Sachta, men's PV
Women's event win
*Anastasia Russellwomen's 5K
*Bronwyn Pattersonwomen's 1,500 Elite
*Chloe Hassmanwomen's 800 Elite
*Ijeoma Eziriladies-TJ
*Lara Cotaladies 1,500
*Moforehan Abinusawaladies 100
*Aliya Garozzoladies 100 H
*Christiana Nwachukuladies 200
*Jocelyn Germanladies 400
*Arielle Breuningerladies 800
*women's 4×400 relay (Whittaker, Abinusawa, Kristen, Gugliotta)
*Sara Laveryladies HJ
*Daniella Oyenugaladies LJ
*Meghan Hartwomen's PV
Additionally, there was a lot of movement on both of Penn's top 10 lists
WOMEN'S HIGH JUMP: Sara Lavery1.76m (t-sixth to t-second in top 10 list)
LADIES 1,500: Bronwyn Patterson4:17.24 (ninth to third on top 10 list)
LADIES 400: Jocelyn German53.15 (sixth to third in top 10 list)
LADIES 800: Chloe Hassman2:06.32 (fourth in top 10 list)
MEN'S 400: Nayyir Newash-Campbell, 47.14 (fifth in the program's top 10)
LADIES HAMMER: Ella late52.00m (tied for fifth in top 10 list)
POLE PIECES LADIES: Meghan Hart3.90m (sixth to sixth in top 10 list)
LADIES DISCUS: Stella Inman44.38m (tenth to ninth in top 10 list)
PAUL DONAHUE INVITATION RESULTS
FRIDAY
Women's 5K
1. Anastasia Russell17:12.66
2. Nora Wollen17:20.46
3. Sarah Fischer17:24.80
Women's 1,500 Elite
1. Bronwyn Patterson4:17.24
4. Zoe Shetty4:27.33
Phoebe White4:44.47
Men's 800 Elite
2. Dennis Gallagher, 1:49.73
4. Edwin Klanke, 1:50.20
5. Holden Emery, 1:50.30
Nicolas Pizarro, 1:50.35
Liam Going, 1:50.52
Kyle Miller, 1:50.85
Alec Jackson, 1:51.26
Nicholas DeVita, 1:57.32
Women's 800 Elite
1. Chloe Hassman2:06.32
3. Camille Jordaan2:08.80
5. Lily Orr2:09.96
Men's 1,500 Elite
William Shaughnessy, 3: 47.85
George Keen, 3:47.90
Kofi Fordjour, 3:50.77
Men's shot put
2. Kai Deines, 15.21 m
3. Zezo Beshir, 14.66 m
Women's discus throw
2. Stella Inman44.38m
5. Alexa Dochat 38.59 m
Kyla Jamison38.17m
Women's triple jump
1. Ijeoma Eziri12.07m
Women's shot put
3. Stella Inman12.58m
5. Madison knee11.88 m
Men's discus throw
5. Kai Deines, 46.15 m
Jesse Goldman, 42.37 m
Men's triple jump
Patrick Monahan, 13.88 m
SATURDAY
Women's 1,500 Open
1. Lara Cota4:33.74
2. Laura Baeyens4:37.02
3. Kiera Duffy4:43:30
Men's 1,500 Open
Sebastian Pizarro, 3:58.94
Vidhur Polam, 3:59.50
Brian Ghent, 4:00.56
100 ladies hurdles
1. Aliya Garozzo13.86
2. Amelia Kristen14.82
Men's 110 H
1.Shane Gardner, 14.26
4. Sean Golembiewski, 2:79 p.m
Women's 400
1. Jocelyn German53.15
Laura Gugliotta59.15
Men's 400
2. Nayyir Newash-Campbell, 47.14
Andrew O'Donnell, 49.22
Ladies 100
1. Moforehan Abinusawa11.67
Caia Gelli12.39
Jordyn Reed12.41
Amelia Kristen12.57
Men's 100
3. Aaron Stillitano, 10.79
Women's 800 Open
1. Arielle Breuninger2:14.41
Lindsay Yakaboski2:18.74
400 ladies hurdles
2. Annika Topchy1:02.71
4. Megan Webb1:03.89
400 men's hurdles
1. Sean Golembiewski, 53.65
4. Nicolas West, 54.82
Women's 200
1. Christiana Nwachuku24.17
2. Daniella Oyenuga24.34
3. Caia Gelli24.75
5. Morayo Kassem24.83
Jordyn Reed25.76
Men's 200
2. Andrew O'Donnell, 9:40 p.m
5. Ryan Matulonis, 9:70 p.m
Aaron Stillitano, 22.05
Women's 4×400
1. Penn A, 3:48.05
(Whittaker, Abinusawa, Kristen, Gugliotta)
Ladies hammer
2. Ella late52.00m
Stella Inman46.12 m
Alexa Dochat45.40m
Women's high jump
1. Sara Lavery1.76m
2. Samantha Strydesky1.62m
Pole vault for women
1. Meghan Hart3.90m
2. Y'Lan Nguyen3.75m
3. Kai Eisenhardt3.60m
4. Evangeline Thomson3.60m
Women's long jump
1. Daniella Oyenuga5.65m
Men's high jump
3. Conrad Moore, 1.92 m
4. Jack Meigel, 1.92 m
Men's pole vault
1. Benedikt Sachta, 5.13m
#ThePursuit | #FightOnPenn
|
