Several wins, top 10 moves highlight T&F's achievements at Widener





CHESTER, Pa. The University of Pennsylvania track teams concluded competition at the Paul Donahue Invitational, a two-day event hosted by Widener University on Friday and Saturday. This was the final preparation of the program for the Penn Relays next Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the Ivy Heptagonal Championships on May 4 and 5. Penn earned wins in 14 women's events and three men's events this weekend Men's event wins *Shane Gardner, gentlemen 110 H

*Sean Golembiewski, men's 400 H

*Benedikt Sachta, men's PV Women's event win * Anastasia Russell women's 5K

* Bronwyn Patterson women's 1,500 Elite

* Chloe Hassman women's 800 Elite

* Ijeoma Eziri ladies-TJ

* Lara Cota ladies 1,500

* Moforehan Abinusawa ladies 100

* Aliya Garozzo ladies 100 H

* Christiana Nwachuku ladies 200

* Jocelyn German ladies 400

* Arielle Breuninger ladies 800

*women's 4×400 relay (Whittaker, Abinusawa, Kristen, Gugliotta)

* Sara Lavery ladies HJ

* Daniella Oyenuga ladies LJ

* Meghan Hart women's PV Additionally, there was a lot of movement on both of Penn's top 10 lists

WOMEN'S HIGH JUMP: Sara Lavery 1.76m (t-sixth to t-second in top 10 list) LADIES 1,500: Bronwyn Patterson 4:17.24 (ninth to third on top 10 list) LADIES 400: Jocelyn German 53.15 (sixth to third in top 10 list) LADIES 800: Chloe Hassman 2:06.32 (fourth in top 10 list) MEN'S 400: Nayyir Newash-Campbell, 47.14 (fifth in the program's top 10) LADIES HAMMER: Ella late 52.00m (tied for fifth in top 10 list) POLE PIECES LADIES: Meghan Hart 3.90m (sixth to sixth in top 10 list) LADIES DISCUS: Stella Inman 44.38m (tenth to ninth in top 10 list) PAUL DONAHUE INVITATION RESULTS FRIDAY

Women's 5K 1. Anastasia Russell 17:12.66

2. Nora Wollen 17:20.46

3. Sarah Fischer 17:24.80 Women's 1,500 Elite 1. Bronwyn Patterson 4:17.24

4. Zoe Shetty 4:27.33

Phoebe White 4:44.47 Men's 800 Elite 2. Dennis Gallagher, 1:49.73

4. Edwin Klanke, 1:50.20

5. Holden Emery, 1:50.30

Nicolas Pizarro, 1:50.35

Liam Going, 1:50.52

Kyle Miller, 1:50.85

Alec Jackson, 1:51.26

Nicholas DeVita, 1:57.32 Women's 800 Elite 1. Chloe Hassman 2:06.32

3. Camille Jordaan 2:08.80

5. Lily Orr 2:09.96 Men's 1,500 Elite William Shaughnessy, 3: 47.85

George Keen, 3:47.90

Kofi Fordjour, 3:50.77 Men's shot put 2. Kai Deines, 15.21 m

3. Zezo Beshir, 14.66 m Women's discus throw 2. Stella Inman 44.38m

5. Alexa Dochat 38.59 m

Kyla Jamison 38.17m Women's triple jump 1. Ijeoma Eziri 12.07m Women's shot put 3. Stella Inman 12.58m

5. Madison knee 11.88 m Men's discus throw 5. Kai Deines, 46.15 m

Jesse Goldman, 42.37 m Men's triple jump Patrick Monahan, 13.88 m SATURDAY

Women's 1,500 Open 1. Lara Cota 4:33.74

2. Laura Baeyens 4:37.02

3. Kiera Duffy 4:43:30 Men's 1,500 Open Sebastian Pizarro, 3:58.94

Vidhur Polam, 3:59.50

Brian Ghent, 4:00.56 100 ladies hurdles 1. Aliya Garozzo 13.86

2. Amelia Kristen 14.82 Men's 110 H 1.Shane Gardner, 14.26

4. Sean Golembiewski, 2:79 p.m Women's 400 1. Jocelyn German 53.15

Laura Gugliotta 59.15 Men's 400 2. Nayyir Newash-Campbell, 47.14

Andrew O'Donnell, 49.22 Ladies 100 1. Moforehan Abinusawa 11.67

Caia Gelli 12.39

Jordyn Reed 12.41

Amelia Kristen 12.57 Men's 100 3. Aaron Stillitano, 10.79 Women's 800 Open 1. Arielle Breuninger 2:14.41

Lindsay Yakaboski 2:18.74 400 ladies hurdles 2. Annika Topchy 1:02.71

4. Megan Webb 1:03.89 400 men's hurdles 1. Sean Golembiewski, 53.65

4. Nicolas West, 54.82 Women's 200 1. Christiana Nwachuku 24.17

2. Daniella Oyenuga 24.34

3. Caia Gelli 24.75

5. Morayo Kassem 24.83

Jordyn Reed 25.76 Men's 200 2. Andrew O'Donnell, 9:40 p.m

5. Ryan Matulonis, 9:70 p.m

Aaron Stillitano, 22.05 Women's 4×400 1. Penn A, 3:48.05

(Whittaker, Abinusawa, Kristen, Gugliotta) Ladies hammer 2. Ella late 52.00m

Stella Inman 46.12 m

Alexa Dochat 45.40m Women's high jump 1. Sara Lavery 1.76m

2. Samantha Strydesky 1.62m Pole vault for women 1. Meghan Hart 3.90m

2. Y'Lan Nguyen 3.75m

3. Kai Eisenhardt 3.60m

4. Evangeline Thomson 3.60m Women's long jump 1. Daniella Oyenuga 5.65m Men's high jump 3. Conrad Moore, 1.92 m

3. Conrad Moore, 1.92 m

4. Jack Meigel, 1.92 m Men's pole vault 1. Benedikt Sachta, 5.13m

