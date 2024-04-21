Sports
USC defense outlasts offense 43-28 in 2024 spring football game
Football | April 20, 2024
THE ANGELS The Trojan defense recorded four interceptions in USC's spring game, earning a 43-28 victory over the offense. Lincoln Riley's third spring football game at USC on Saturday (April 20).
“Fun day and lots of great competition,” Riley said. “Defensively, I think you saw some flashes of what we saw on the practice field. The defense did a great job creating the turnovers. That was probably the story of the day: the defense making the offense pay for their mistakes .” There's a lot of really good individual plays that we're really excited about. I would say there is even growth on all sides right now. I think today was a bit of a representation of that. You saw some really good moments from both sides.”
In the game's scoring system, the Trojan defense started with a 24-0 lead and was able to add 3 points for turnovers, fourth down stops and missed field goals and 7 points for defensive touchdowns and safeties. The foul was scored like a normal match.
In the scrimmage broadcast live on Pac-12 Network, all three Trojan quarterbacks saw action as redshirt juniors Miller Mos went 16 of 21 for 133 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs, redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava went 15 of 17 for 172 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT and redshirt junior Jake Jensen went 6-for-8 for 91 yards and 1 INT.
Sophomore WR Police Citroen led the offense with 6 receptions for 52 yards and 1 TD, while freshman RB Bryan Jackson had a team-high 10 carries for 13 yards and a TD.
Defensive, freshman LB Elijah Newby and redshirt freshman CB Maliki Crawford each had a team-high 5 tackles, while redshirt freshmen DL Deijon Laffitte 1 bag included. Senior L.B Raeson Davis counted 1 forced fumble and redshirt senior CB The Carlos Nicholsonsecond year S Christian Pierce and redshirt senior CB Jacob Covington each had 1 PBU.
The defense quickly put up points after three interceptions made by CBs Nicholson, Crawford and freshmen Marcelles Williams. The Trojan defense led 33-0 in the first half.
Although interceptions were thrown, that didn't shake Riley's confidence in the quarterback room. Rather, it showed the development of the defense.
“A good defense makes offense difficult. A good defense hunts for offensive mistakes, and they did that,” Riley said. “Take the four interceptions, and three of them weren't really terrible decisions. There were some bad throws, some just competitive plays, but that's what happens.”
The offense found the end zone with two minutes left when WR Lemon scored on a 17-yard pass from Maiava.
Freshman RB Bryan Jackson scored on a four-yard run to end the first half. The defense led 33-14 at halftime.
In the second half, redshirt junior CB Prophet Brown intercepted a deflected pass from Moss and returned it 100 yards into the end zone.
“I probably haven't run that far since my high school days at running back,” Brown said with a smile afterwards.
Offensively, Jackson scored again, this time on a three-yard pass from Moss.
Junior DE Garrett Pomerantz recovered a Jackson fumble and scored three more points for the defense.
Redshirt freshman RB A'Marion Peterson ended the day with a 6-yard TD run to get the final points for the offense.
The spring game disrupted USC's 15 spring ball practices, and Riley noted he was pleased with the team's progress.
“I think the biggest thing I'm most excited about is the atmosphere of this team,” Riley said. “I really love the team. I really love coaching the team. I love the way they interact with each other. I love the way they compete with each other. I think the future and everything in here happening in the next eight to nine months is good.” will determine whether we say it's positive or not, but it feels different.”
