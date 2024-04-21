Men's tennis beats Saint Josephs 4-3





Next game: New York University 4/21/2024 | 03:00 April 21 (Sun) / 3:00 PM New York University Gallery: (20-4-2024) Tennis men vs. Saint Joseph's Bronx, NY Today is the birthday of the Fordham University men's tennis head coach and the Rams gave him a special gift, even though they kept him waiting more than three hours for it. Ultimately, Stephen Mozhaev's three-set victory at sixth singles, his first collegiate win, broke a 3-3 tie and led Fordham to a 4-3 victory at the Hawthorn/Rooney Courts. “I'm very proud of the boys,” Slater said. “Everyone on the team gave their best today. The match could have gone either way, but the team showed great character in the singles after the doubles point was lost. The big three-set wins over fifth and sixth made ultimately the difference.” Fordham opened the match by dropping the doubles point and lost two of the three doubles matches. After Nicholas Kanazirev / Dhillon Virdee-Oakley Othman Bezzaz and Ernesto Ruy fell on the first singles, 6-3 Johannes Mascone And Giorgio Soemarno tied things up with a 6-3 win over John Butler and second-place Eli Gan-Dy. It all came down to the third doubles match, where Saint Joseph's Stergios Papadopoulo and Justus Agbo got past Fordham's Stefan Stojanovic And Bingru Chen 7-5. Virdee-Oakley tied the match at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-2, victory over Bezzaz at third singles and Mascone put the Rams at 2-1 with a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Stergios Papadopoulo. The Hawks then picked up the second single before Stojanovic gave Fordham a 3-2 lead with a win over Jack Campbell at the fifth single. Stojanovic dropped the first set to Campbell 6-3, but came back to win the second 6-0, and the third in a tiebreak 7-6 (3). But Saint Joseph's fought back to win first singles and level that match at three, meaning the match went down to sixth singles. Mozhaev dropped the first set to Gan-Dy, 7-6(1), but came back to win the second, 7-5, and the third, 6-4, giving the Rams the victory. Fordham 4, St. Joseph's 3

Hawthorn/Rooney Courts| Bronx, NY

Saturday April 20, 2024 Singles Competition 1. Justus Agbo (SJUM) def. Nicholas Kanazirev (FORM) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5)

2. Ernesto Ruy (SJUM) def. Giorgio Soemarno (FORM) 6-2, 6-4

3. Dhillon Virdee-Oakley (FORM) final Othman Bezzaz (SJUM) 6-3, 6-2

4. Johannes Mascone (FORM) final Stergios Papadopoulos (SJUM) 6-6, 6-1

5. Stefan Stojanovic (FORM) final Jack Campbell (SJUM) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

6. Stephen Mozhaev (FORM) def. Eli Gan-Dy (SJUM) 6-7 (1-7), 7-5, 6-4 Doubles competition 1. Othman Bezzaz/Ernesto Ruy (SJUM) def. Nicholas Kanazirev / Dhillon Virdee-Oakley (FORM) 6-3

2. Johannes Mascone / Giorgio Soemarno (FORM) final John Butler/Eli Gan-Dy (SJUM) 6-3

3. Stergios Papadopoulo/Justus Agbo (SJUM) def. Stefan Stojanovic / Bingru Chen (FORM) 7-5 Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,4,2,5,1,6) What's next? The Rams will host New York University at the Hawthorn/Rooney Courts on Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m.

