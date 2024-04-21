Athletics records strong day at George Davis Invitation





GEORGE DAVIS INVITATION

LOWEL, Mass. Athletics concluded two days of competition, with some throwers competing against each other on Friday afternoon, while the rest competed all day. The Catamounts placed 19 in the top five, many posting personal bests. RELATED LINKS

Results QUOTE FROM THE COACH “We finally had decent weather in the North East today for a meet. We had some excellent performances over the weekend, starting with the women all recording PRs in the hammer throw,” the head coach said. Joe Gingras . “ Samantha Alexander got us started today with a large discus throw and made it into the top 10 of all time. The men's and women's Steplechasers had several PRs and top 8 performances in America East led by Jacob Tremblay And Lily Porth . We had strong runs from Ryleigh Garrow And Gabby Rausa in the 100H and 400 respectively. Alex Seaton And Finn Patenaude also put up solid runs in the 200 and also hurdles. Lots of other season records as we get the final adjustments for America East in two weeks. Also some very solid performances in the women's 1500 and 5000 meters.” HOW IT HAPPENED Tremblay won the 3,000-meter steep pursuit in 9:35.68.

Porth ran 11:10.80 in the 3000m steep pursuit to finish second. The time takes Porth to the eighth fastest in program history.

Bennett Harrison Michaels came second in the steep pursuit with 9:36.78.

came second in the steep pursuit with 9:36.78. Garrow finished second in the 100 hurdles with 14.98. She finished the high jump in a shared sixth place.

Rausa placed second in the 400 with a time of 58.05.

Nejla Hadzic finished second in the 400 hurdles in 1:05.63.

finished second in the 400 hurdles in 1:05.63. Cara Van de Meulebroecke came third in the 3000 meter tower hunt at 11:31.85.

came third in the 3000 meter tower hunt at 11:31.85. Alexander threw the discus throw 42.82 meters and finished third. She now owns the sixth-longest throw in program history.

Patenaude placed third in the 400 hurdles at 56.18 and fourth in the 110 hurdles at 15.60.

Siaton placed third in the 200 with a time of 22.12 and 11th in the 400 with 50.45.

Bridget Kosky triple jumped 10.91 meters and finished third.

triple jumped 10.91 meters and finished third. Nathan Stijn ran the 5000 in 15:06.25 and finished third.

ran the 5000 in 15:06.25 and finished third. Alina Staten finished fourth in the steep chase at 11:34.01.

finished fourth in the steep chase at 11:34.01. Ava Johnson placed fourth in the 5000 with a time of 18:22.03.

placed fourth in the 5000 with a time of 18:22.03. Jameson Sparks finished the 5000 in 15:10.43 and placed fourth.

finished the 5000 in 15:10.43 and placed fourth. Britta Zetterstrom ran 11:37.91 in the steep chase and finished fifth.

ran 11:37.91 in the steep chase and finished fifth. Andreas Ponessi placed fifth in the 200 at 22.75 and 10th in the 100 at 11.24.

placed fifth in the 200 at 22.75 and 10th in the 100 at 11.24. Shawn Laverty finished fifth in the 5000 in 18:22.74.

finished fifth in the 5000 in 18:22.74. Jackson King threw the discus 33.55 meters and finished fifth. NEXT ONE Vermont is back in action next week when they head to Durham, NH to participate in a pre-conference meeting at UNH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uvmathletics.com/news/2024/4/20/mens-track-field-track-and-field-records-strong-day-at-george-davis-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos