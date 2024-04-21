7 observations from iowa football playing 2024 spring open practice





Iowa running back Kamari Moulton (28) celebrates with teammates during the Hawkeyes Spring Open Training on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Geoff Stelfox/The Gazette)



IOWA CITY Saturday's Iowa football open practice was literally lively.

I'm not sure what happened to the 50-degree forecast, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said at the start of his post-practice press conference in 40-degree weather.

Metaphorically, the practice included some rays of sunshine and some vivid reminders of the work that remains to be done between now and the start of the 2024 season.

“We've made some progress and seen a lot of guys grow,” Ferentz said.

Here are seven observations and notes from the Hawkeyes' open practice (and post-practice media interviews):

Movements, movements and more movements

Saturday's open practice served as the first look at the plan that offensive coordinator Tim Lester implemented this spring. (He said this week that about 85 percent of the script is in at this point in the year.)

The plan, which included a healthy mix of eleven and twelve staff groups, mainly included a good dose of motions.

Whether it's speedy wide receiver Kaden Wetjen, a member of Iowa's tight end arsenal or someone else, movement was sometimes presnap and sometimes during the snap a near constant during practice on Saturday.

What Iowa showed for fans and media this Saturday, April 20, is not necessarily representative of everything opponents will see on August 31 and beyond.

“It took me 13 practices to really understand the run-insults, Higgins told reporters. They just do so much. They kept it simple today, smart guys. There's probably someone here with a camera.

There is more work to do in the passing game

Cade McNamara was limited to individual drills while recovering from knee surgery, and the absence of Iowa's QB1 was apparent during 11-on-11 drills.

Deacon Hill, who took first-team reps in McNamara's absence, threw two interceptions and came dangerously close to adding to that total further. His second interception was intended for running back Max White on a short route, but Hills' throw was behind White and went off his outstretched hand.

Marco Lainez, who took over second-team reps this spring, showed on Saturday that he can extend play with his feet. But when it came to actually throwing, Lainez had mixed results.

On one hand, Lainez had a nice completion downfield against Kaleb Brown during the 11-on-11 portion of practice. On the other hand, the redshirt freshman knocked down one pass during quarterback-receiver drills intended for 6-foot-1 Luke Pollack, and his next throw was well behind walk-on Ayden Price.

Hill and Lainez had to work with a short-handed receiving corps. There were only four grant-wide recipients available.

When asked about the passing play afterward, Ferentz recalled a play in which Deacon Hills sailed over Wetjens' head.

The throw was about a foot away, something like that, Ferentz said. For me, that was kind of where we are now. We were allowed to make that play in the fall.

Linebacker depth shown

Iowa's first-team linebacker corps of veteran trio Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson and Kyler Fisher possesses a high level of formidability. Saturday's open practice was a reminder of how formidable the Hawkeyes second-team linebacker corps is as well.

Karson Sharar was responsible for Hills' first interception, had a tackle for loss and almost grabbed a second interception as well. Former Cedar Rapids Xavier standout Jaxon Rexroth also had an interception in Saturday's open practice, which he returned for a touchdown.

Fisher had a perfect view of Sharar's interception from the sideline.

“Textbook play,” Fisher said of Sharar's zone coverage. He gets into the position where he should be and then takes the ball.

According to Fisher, the Iowa Falls native has been making plays like this all spring.

He just does exactly what he needs to do, and he does it quickly, and he does it physically, Fisher said. Great player.”

Some injuries, but nothing too serious

As is often the case for Iowa during open spring training, the Hawkeyes were unable to contribute as they dealt with various health issues.

Fisher, wide receiver Seth Anderson, safety Koen Entringer, cornerback Jermari Harris, defensive lineman Yahya Black, offensive tackle Gennings Dunker and tight end Addison Ostrenga were among the players not in uniform for Iowa's open practice on Saturday.

Center Logan Jones was also not in uniform, although he took some snaps with the quarterbacks during individual drills. Jones said he would be able to get back to work soon after recovering from a shoulder injury that has likely been with him for a few years. It was different from the ankle injury that forced him to leave last year's game against Northwestern.

Running back Leshon Williams was in a boot due to a typical football injury that was nothing serious. Wide receiver Alex Mota sat in a trunk and used a scooter to get around Duke Slater Field.

These are in addition to McNamara's aforementioned recovery from knee surgery. The coaching staff hoped he will be at full speed by June.

We had certain guys who were never there this spring, and those guys will be fine in June, Ferentz said. And the guys who got hurt this spring were mostly soft tissue. We had a small repair of a ligament in the thumb, but that will happen in June as well. As we stand here now, we were in pretty good shape, apart from the knee injuries that will take a little longer.

Offensive line change

The injuries to Jones and Dunker led to a slight reshuffling of the offensive line.

Mason Richman was unsurprisingly at left tackle, and Connor Colby was unsurprisingly at right guard. Tyler Elsbury replaced Jones at guard, as he did last season when Jones injured his ankle. Beau Stephens stepped in at left guard, where he played 51 snaps last year, per Pro Football Focus in place of the now-graduated Rusty Feth.

Nick DeJong, who played four different positions on the line last year, was Iowa's first-team right tackle in Dunker's absence.

Iowa's second-team offensive line consisted of Jack Dotzler, Kade Pieper, Jeremy Chaplin, Leighton Jones and Trevor Lauck.

The defensive line often got the better of the offensive line Saturday, sometimes stuffing rushing attempts at or behind the line of scrimmage, though the offense also made big gains on the ground at several points in practice.

They've picked up the system, but more importantly, they're more mature and physical than in years past, Ferentz said of the offensive line. That's a good thing. Were not there yet, but were on the right track.

Replacing Cooper DeJean

One of the bigger tasks facing Iowa football this spring is replacing All-American cornerback Cooper DeJean, who is projected to be selected in the first round in the NFL Draft.

You're not going to replace him, Ferentz said. I don't think there are any first-rounders on the horizon right now, or at least they won't be first-rounders next fall.

Deshaun Lee, John Nestor and TJ Hall appear to be the three best options to replace DeJean. Hall is a junior, Lee is a sophomore and Nestor is a freshman.

The good news is I think all three boys have made progress, Ferentz said. We feel better about all three after fifteen training sessions.

Deavin Hilson is gaining momentum

Iowa defenseman Deavin Hilson had, as Woods put it, a career day in practice Thursday.

It was fun to watch him and see him back there, Woods said this week.

Saturday's practice, while not quite career day caliber, was another impressive performance for Hilson.

The rising junior from Des Moines blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt by Drew Stevens. (It was one of two misses for Stevens, by the way, despite the windy conditions, the other being from more than 50 yards away.)

Comments: [email protected]

Sign up for our curated Iowa Hawkeyes athletics newsletter at thegazette.com/hawks.