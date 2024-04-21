A huge brawl broke out during the NYPD-NYFD hockey game





The New York Police Department and New York Fire Department hockey teams squared off for the 50th Annual hockey game on Saturday night at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, and I can assure you that fans didn’t leave disappointed. I grew up in a police family that loved hockey, so I’ve been to a few police vs. fire department games in my day. For whatever reason, I think just about everyone I’ve ever seen involved fisticuffs. There’s just something about letting cops and firemen get the chance to settle whatever beefs they have with some old-time hockey is just a thing of beauty. This edition of this long-running rivalry was no different. It had one of the crazier brawls I’ve seen anywhere this season, at any level of play. It made the Rangers-Devils opening faceoff fight look like square dancing. It started with a huge hit from a firefighter on a cop behind the NYPD (by the way, the physicality that these dudes play with is wild) and it didn’t take long before the NYPD called in some reinforcements. Let’s address the thing that stands out the most: how great are those sweaters? Both are great, but those Whalers–inspired duds the police are wearing? *Chef’s kiss* And that line brawl? Holy cow. It looked like something out of Slap Shot. Only instead of the cops showing up to arrest the Hanson brothers, they were out there throwing hands themselves. With firemen no less! This game turned out to be wild not only as it pertains to rough stuff, but it got weird on the scoreboard too. I don’t know if you caught this in that clip — what with the gong show happening — but when the fight erupted it was 4-0 FDNY. This game ended with a final score of 6-5, and then there was a fight after the buzzer, because why not? But while hockey is the big draw, let’s not forget why everyone is there, and that’s to honor first responders, including NYPD Officer Johnathan Diller who was tragically killed in the line of duty last month. Rest in peace, Officer Diller and thank you first responders for everything you do.

