Sports
Cricket, big business in India, brings star power to the US with the World Cup
US cricket vice-captain Aaron Jones poses next to a giant cricket ball, installed at a marketplace to mark 100 days to go for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in Miami, Florida, on February 22, 2024.
Chandan Khanna | Episode | Getty Images
An important Cricket World Cup is coming to American soil for the first time in June as the sport looks to chart its future in the US
Cricket, a game similar to baseball, originated in England and has been popular there for a long time. But the sport has taken off in India, the world's most populous country, as well as in some other former British colonies.
In the US, it is mainly immigrants and their children who love cricket. But in 2023, the sport got a boost when Major League Cricket debuted in the US with six teams: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.
And now the US national cricket team will represent the home country at this year's International Cricket CouncilMen's T20 World Cup. The teams play in the Twenty20 or T20 format, the shortest and most popular form of the sport. While traditional cricket matches can last up to five days, a T20 match typically lasts around three hours.
This year's World Cup is co-hosted by the US and West Indies and will take place in three US stadiums in Texas, Florida and New York, as well as several locations in the West Indies.
“This is a historic opportunity for the US,” said former ESPN cricket writer Peter Della Penna.
Good luck in India
Although it has not yet made inroads in the US, cricket is enjoying success in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies. But it has perhaps made the biggest impact in India, where it is the most popular sport in a country of more than 1.4 billion people, according to research firm Statista.
Cricket is already a big business in the Asian subcontinent. By 2022, it accounted for 85% of India's national expenditure on sports. according to ISPOwhere trade fairs for the sports industry are held.
And the number of viewers continues to break records. Disney said that the Disney Star Network broadcast of the 2023 professional Indian Premier League or IPL tournament will be a record 505 million viewers in India, making it the first to reach over half a billion viewers.
The average value an IPL team hasmore than 1 billion dollarsAccording to Forbes, investors are taking notice. In June 2021, private equity firm RedBird picked up a 15% stake in IPL team Rajasthan Royals for $37.5 million.
A year later, India's Board of Control for Cricket, the country's governing body for the sport, sold television and digital broadcast rights for a record $6.2 billion. That gave the IPL the second-highest value per match for any sports league in the world, behind the NFL, according to Jay Shahhonorary secretary of the BCCI.
The World Cup matches in early June will bring some of that star power to the US, with a high-profile India-Pakistan competition and culminating in a US-India match.
“[The U.S.-India] match is already sold out with 34,000 seats at the New York venue,” Della Penna said. “That just gives you an idea of the size of the opportunity that [the U.S. is] will have during the World Cup with a television audience that is unprecedented for any match the US has ever been involved in when you consider the Indian market and other markets like England or Australia.”
The ICC's decision to host part of the World Cup in the US, and especially the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan, was a strategic move to take advantage of the growth potential in the country, USA Cricket said. The US will host the tournament a few years before cricket comes to the US 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Della Penna, who has been covering cricket for almost two decades, also said the move is financially motivated.
“[The ICC] made sure that the match between India and Pakistan was held on American soil because they know that there are a few million people in the match [South Asian] diaspora who are huge cricket fans,” Della Penna said.
Cricketers Liam Plunkett, center left, and Dwayne Bravo, center right, pose for photos with children during a media day to mark 100 days to go until the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, at Times Square in New York City, February 22, 2024.
Mike Stobe | Icc | Getty Images
Tasmai Krishnan, a teenage cricket enthusiast in India and host of the podcast 'Cricstatic', said the sport is an “integral part” of Indian culture. With new sports like pickleball becoming more popular, Tasmai said he hopes cricket will grow in the U.S. as well and is curious to see how the U.S. will fit into the global cricket circuit after the World Cup.
“From an Indian perspective, this opens up a new offering of cricket here as it opens up another country that will be a fierce competitor in the future,” Tasmai said. “This is a great learning opportunity for the US team, and to see a country like the US participate really fills my heart with joy.”
'A dream come true'
The US-India match will present an interesting balance for Indian Americans in choosing which country to cheer for, Della Penna said.
One of those people is George Samuel, a resident of Nassau County, New York, where several World Cup matches will take place. Samuel is the head coach and director of the Queens United Cricket Academy, which cultivates cricket skills for children and teenagers. Although he emigrated to the US from India in 1987, he also coached cricket in England, Australia and South Africa. When he arrived in New York, he wanted to pass on the sport.
“I was super excited,” he said when he heard the World Cup would be in his backyard. “I never thought this would happen when I came to this country, it's a dream come true.”
Samuel, who has already secured his tickets, said he believes this World Cup will be a springboard for cricket in the US, but he is not supporting either side in the final match.
“I like to see good cricket. I have no loyalty. I want to see the US show good talent, and I want to see that good bat and bowl and a lot of sixers,” he said. A “sixer” is the cricket equivalent of a baseball home run.
Samuel's teenage son, Jeremy, said that despite his family's Indian roots, he cheers for the US, the country he was born in, because he wants to play professional cricket and for the US team.
Jeremy also has his tickets to the World Cup, along with his friends, none of whom have witnessed a major cricket match before.
“It's really exciting to be able to watch it here, 15 minutes away from my house,” he said. “It's a big moment for us to finally see one. … It makes me happy because now more people know cricket and are going to play it.”
Others are more interested in supporting the Indian team against its traditional rivals.
California resident Mythili Sankaran, who said she has watched every match India has played in the last 25 years, said she does not even watch the US-India match and only travels to New York for the India-Pakistan episode of the World Cup. .
“Growing up in India with the Indian team, we were always the underdogs. Now India is one of the most, if not the most promising and powerful teams in world cricket,” says Sankaran, who says she played cricket in college . level in India before immigrating to the US
“To be able to see all these international stars, to see an India-Pakistan match in the US, I didn't think I would do that in my life,” she said. “I think the cricket audience in the US is maturing, largely because of Indian Americans, and it's about time.”
And ultimately, Sankaran said, she hopes the World Cup marks the beginning of a new era.
“What I hope is that people get to see women's cricket in the US too,” she said. “The US women's cricket team is actually doing quite well, so I hope there will be a lot more awareness and visibility for that.”
