Cameran Brown earns No. 2 QB status after Texas Tech's spring game

In the six losses to the Texas Tech football team last season, the Red Raiders rarely looked more helpless than when they tried to defend Avery Johnson. Kansas State's freshman quarterback ran for 90 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-21 win in mid-October at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tech coach Joey McGuire says rookie Cameran Brown finished spring football as the Red Raiders' No. 2 quarterback, and the threat he poses when running the ball is the reason.

“I hate to bring this up because it's a nightmare for me,” McGuire said, “but I think you would see a lot of what K-State did, the packages they did in that game against us, while that was really the first extended match. (playing time by) their freshman quarterback, I think you would see a lot of that type of football with Cam in the game.”

Brown and freshman Will Hammond each threw two touchdown passes during the Red Raiders' spring game Saturday at the Sports Performance Center. Team Tahj, led by running back Tahj Brooks, defeated Team Behren, led by starting quarterback Behren Morton, 27-24 in overtime.

With Morton sidelined the past three weeks, Brown, freshman Jake Strong and Hammond have been given the job at quarterback. Brown transferred from Division II West Georgia to Tech in January. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound sophomore passed for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for 478 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Given his stature and the fact that he wears No. 7, Brown is somewhat reminiscent of Donovan Smith in terms of his offering. Improving the 54% completion percentage he had last season is a priority.

“He can hang it on a rope. He does that very well,” McGuire said. “He needs to continue to work on his touch on the deep ball.”

Reese Burkhardt made a 54-yard draw in the final minute of regulation, then a 43-yard field goal in overtime to win the game in walk-off fashion.

There were five touchdown passes in the first half: Hammond throws of 23 yards to Johncarlos Miller and 45 yards to Coy Eakin; Brown shots from 34 yards to Caleb Douglas and 18 yards to Jordan Brown; and a strong throw of three meters for Jason Llewellyn.

Douglas, a lanky transfer from Florida, had game highs of four catches for 109 yards. Hammond's scoring strikes to Miller and Eakin, and Brown's pass to Douglas were all deep throws on vertical routes.

“The guys that needed early touches,” McGuire said, “got the early touches: Caleb, Josh Kelly, Coy. Those guys got early touches and really got the offense going.”

Security Chief Collins intercepted Hammond. McGuire said it was the fourth interception the Hutto freshman threw all spring, counting all practice segments.

“I thought Will was really on track early in the game,” McGuire said. “If I count the interceptions, I don't know if the ball touched the ground when it was there in the first half.

“The only touchdown against Coy, Will would have been hit. It wouldn't have been a sack, but he would have been hit. He turned up the pressure, and so I thought that was really good.”

Even with Hammond's progression and his status as a top-50 recruit in Texas over the past year, McGuire said he wants to keep Hammond in the four-game redshirt period.

Brooks and Morton were non-playing captains for their team. The coaching staff has purposely gone easy on Brooks this spring, who had the second-most carries among running backs at any level of college football last year. Morton has spent the past three weeks rehabbing the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

Sophomore freshman Anquan Willis is in the NCAA transfer portal but was carried eight times for a game-high 70 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown.

McGuire said Willis is not reconsidering his decision to leave the program. He compared Willis' performance in the spring game to Loic Fouonji, with his name in the portal, catching a touchdown pass for the Red Raiders in the Independence Bowl.

“If they decide to move on and want to close with their brothers and play in the game, then good for them and good for us,” McGuire said.

The spring game, originally scheduled for Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland, was canceled two days in advance due to forecast bad weather. Technical officials decided Friday to play it at the Red Raiders' indoor facility, closing the venue to the general public.

“I hated not going to Midland,” McGuire said. “I've been trying to reach Midland for three years.”