Sports
Swayman and DeBrusk beat Bruins 5-1 in Game 1
The Toronto Maple Leafs fired four shots at Jeremy Swayman within the first 90 seconds on Saturday.
The club fished the puck out of the net moments later after the Bruins took advantage of an error.
Toronto got a 4-on-3 power play early in the second period but failed to connect before superstar Auston Matthews beat the Boston goalie with a loose puck, only to have his golden opportunity agonizingly find iron. A minute later the home team was already 2-0 ahead.
Mental lapses, special teams, missed opportunities and superior performances in the opposite direction have been hallmarks of the recent Leafs postseasons.
That script played out again in an electric TD Garden.
Swayman was outstanding with 35 saves and Jake DeBrusk scored twice as part of a three-point night in Boston's 5-1 win over Toronto to open the team's first round of the playoffs.
“They're a very patient team,” said Matthews, who led the NHL with a career-high 69 goals in the regular season. “Executed based on the mistakes we made.
“I have a taste of what this series is about, we need to take our game to the next level.”
John Beecher, Brandon Carlo and Trent Frederic, in an empty net, also scored for Boston. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy each had two assists as the Bruins continued their dominance over the Leafs after a perfect 4-0-0 regular season.
David Kampf answered for Toronto, which gave the Bruins five power plays on mostly undisciplined or careless sequences. Boston connected on two and went 0-for-3 on its man advantages. Ilya Samsonov stopped 19 shots.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series kicks off on Monday.
Leafs winger William Nylander was forced to miss the first game since November 2016 with an undisclosed injury due to something other than illness.
“We've played without guys at several points and we've handled that really well,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We didn't handle it very well tonight. We certainly missed him.
“But he has nothing to do with us taking too many penalties or giving up a 2-on-1 match.”
Toronto won its first postseason series in 19 years last spring before losing to the Florida Panthers in the second round. Boston had a record-breaking 2022-2023 season, but also fell to the Panthers.
“We can take a lot out of this game and try to course correct,” said Matthews, whose team lost its playoff opener at home to the Tampa Bay Lightning about 12 months ago before winning four of the next five and for the first time since the match took place. 2004. “We just have to come out and take our game to the next level.”
Toronto and Boston will meet in the first round for the fourth time in the past 12 years. The Bruins won the three previous series in 2013, 2018 and 2019 in seven games.
After the visitors aimed that early salvo at Swayman, Boston took a 1-0 lead at 2:26 when Beecher scored his first career playoff goal on an odd rush.
Samsonov heard an iron symphony behind him as the opening period progressed. Coyle hit the post before both McAvoy and Pavel Zacha fired from the crossbar.
Bruised Bruins forward Pat Maroon also nearly benched Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren on a pulsating rink where Toronto winger Max Domi cross-checked and cut off Marchand before the opening faceoff.
The Leafs couldn't connect with their 4-on-3 advantage to start the second and Calle Jarnkrok, back in the lineup after a long injury absence, was stopped moments later during a partial break.
“Really slow, broken,” Keefe said of his power play. “Not good enough.”
Matthews won the race with Swayman shortly afterwards, but rammed the attempt off the near post.
“Huge,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought it was 1-1 as soon as he passed Sway. We have to be better in those areas.”
The Bruins made the Leafs pay for that miss.
Carlo fired a shot past Samsonov as Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg screened his netminder at 5:47 for a 2-0 lead.
Boston's power play under fire until Saturday, then it started working.
DeBrusk broke his first through another screen while Matthews was out for high-sticking at 15:02.
Domi then took a cutting penalty and DeBrusk added his second for a 4-0 lead at 17:34.
“I understand what he's trying to do,” Keefe said of Domi. “That's where I crossed the line.”
“We have to be a little more prepared to tone it down,” added Leafs winger Tyler Bertuzzi, who took a penalty in the first inning. “Don't be so emotionally invested.”
The Leafs got a goal on the fourth line at 1:39 when Kampf beat Swayman.
But it wasn't nearly enough for a team waiting to hear Nylander's status on Monday.
“Hard to go into the playoffs without him,” Keefe said. “But not the storyline here for us.
“There are other things we need to do much better.”
Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1
Stefan Noesen picked up a loose puck at the top of the crease and pushed it past Semyon Varlamov early in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 3-1 to open their NHL playoff series.
Game 2 of the best-of-7 first-round series is Monday night.
Noesen's collect-and-finish score at 3:44 of the period finally pushed Carolina into the lead, then Martin Necas added an empty-net clincher from beyond the blue line with 1:32 to go. They capped off a tough outing for the Hurricanes, who needed plenty of big stops from Frederik Andersen to hang on at home.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/nhl/leafs-bruins-game-1-round-1-nhl-playoffs-recap-1.7180223
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's second wedding anniversary celebration; Salman Khan appears after the shooting – Jar so Fjoy
- Swayman and DeBrusk beat Bruins 5-1 in Game 1
- Nike and Vivienne Tam take the AI fashion revolution to the next level
- SEC Illegally Tracks Americans Investing in Stock Market, Lawsuit Says
- Adjust your Google Bookings website's embed code to work with your own HTML button instead of the provided button
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Imran Khan talks about overcoming deep depression
- Ally or threat? China's reaction to watch as Japan sends mixed signals in its annual diplomatic blue book
- Indonesia-China Relations Strengthen Under Next Government (Luhut)
- Diane Kruger enjoys teaching her young daughter about beauty products | Entertainment
- How to cancel Nest or Google Assistant alarms from your phone
- Chinese foreign minister arrives in Cambodia, Beijing's closest ally in Southeast Asia