Sports
The ex-owner of the Arizona Coyotes wants us to enjoy his hockey dream
The Arizona Coyotes may be gone, but the team's ex-owner remains and oh, what a surprise he'll give us another team if he can just tax the fans to help pay for his development of hockey entertainment worth of $3 billion.
Fresh off the heels of negotiating our hockey team to Salt Lake City for a cool $1 billion, Alex Meruelo is now on the road to bring us a new expansion team and a glitzy new development on 110 acres of prime state land on Loop 101 west of Scottsdale Road.
This won't happen without the city's cooperation, he told The Arizona Republics' Corina Vanek.
Every time you hear these six words from the owner of a sports team, or in this case, the owner of a team that doesn't really exist is holding your wallet.
Meruelo wants a theme park district
Meruelo is touting his plan to build the first-ever privately funded sports arena and entertainment district in Arizona history. But then he uses three magic words that make the hearts of sports team owners around the world, or at least in Arizona, palpitate:
Theme park district.
Meruelo told reporter Vanek that he will ask the city of Phoenix for help in creating a theme park district.
For those who don't follow billionaire team owners and their constant maneuvering to reach into your pockets, the Arizona Legislature in 2021 expanded the definition of a theme park district to include sports facilities.
The law was updated specifically for the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving the team the authority to tax fans to pay for improvements to the ballpark that we were already taxing to build.
According to the lawa developer who manages to obtain theme park status can create a special tax district.
He can then borrow the city's credit to finance his development with low-interest government bonds and impose a sales tax of up to 9% on everything sold in the district, which in this case would presumably apply not only to hockey tickets and T-shirts. but everything sold in the 400,000 square meters of shops, offices, restaurants, hotels and theaters within the 110-hectare project.
That up to 9% levy would be in addition to the 8.6% sales tax collected to fund government operations.
Why is this not a government subsidy?
Oh, and then there's this:
The property acquired, leased or constructed by the district, the activities of the district in maintaining and caring for the property, and the funds the district receives from the operation of the property are exempt from state and local income and property taxes, the law says.
In other words, if Meruelo wins the right to buy the land when it is auctioned on June 27 and the city agrees to the amusement park scam, he can refuse payment of state income taxes and city, county and state property taxes. taxes.
According to my reading of the law, only his hotel would be subject to tax.
Coyotes leave:Because we're not worth it
Considering that bidding on that first piece of land starts at $68.5 million and Meruelo wants to build a $3 billion sports-entertainment district, that's quite a chunk of taxes we're forgoing.
Why is that not a government subsidy?
Of course, it's one thing if it's a piece of land that would otherwise remain fallow, something that no other developer would want and therefore wouldn't be taxed anyway.
Coyotes are gone. Is this how we can get a new team?
Does anyone think this is the case with a prime piece of state land located along the highway on the expensive Phoenix-Scottsdale border?
Anyone?
Oddly enough, Meruelo doesn't mention that in his sales pitch about what it will take to bring hockey back to the Valley. Instead we get this:
My family and I are committed to winning this land auction and building a transformative entertainment district that will not require taxpayer funding for the first time in Arizona history, Meruelo said when he announced his plan earlier this month.
When we still had a hockey team.
Is anyone buying what they're selling right now?
Anyone?
Reach Roberts[email protected]. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at@LaurieRoberts.
