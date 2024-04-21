Sports
Takeaways from UNC Football's 2024 spring game
The UNC football team concluded its spring training season Saturday afternoon with the annual Spring Game at Kenan Stadium. Here are some insights from the game during the team's summer break:
Carolina's revamped offensive line is still a work in progress
The Tar Heels lost Diego Pounds, Ed Montilus, Spencer Rolland, Corey Gaynor and William Barnes in the offseason, so Saturday's offensive line was composed largely of transfers and unproven youngsters. Jonathan Adorno and Willie Lampkin are the only notable 2023 returners competing for a starting job in the fall. Transfers Austin Blaske of Georgia and Howard Sampson of North Texas lined up on the first team unit, along with Lampkin, sophomore Trevyon Green and junior Malik McGowan. Sampson certainly has the physical presence to start at tackle: He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 325 pounds.
But both the first team and the reserve units had ups and downs. Max Johnson, the first-team QB, faced constant pressure during his first few snaps and was forced to throw the ball away several times. The good news? It's only April. The bad news? That line cannot officially practice again until August.
The quarterback competition is wide open
Mack Brown has said the team's quarterback competition will last well into the summer and fall, and Saturday showed both Johnson and Conner Harrell are capable, if a little rough around the edges. Johnson's arm talent is undeniable and he can buy time with his legs, but his instincts to hold on to the ball would have led to sacks if they were allowed in the spring games. Harrell, meanwhile, showed off his arm with a 68-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Javarius “Vari” Green on his first series, but his consistency is still not there. We'll wait a little longer for this.
“It's hard to find a balance, but… we understand we're competing,” Harrell said. “We are only human. We try to help each other. We talk about everything.”
“I have a really good friendship with him,” Johnson said. “We continue to exchange ideas with each other.”
All running backs are playing for second place
Omarion Hampton made a cameo appearance in UNC's “thud” session of the game (light hitting), but was quickly stowed away on the sideline when the actual hitting began. Now that Drake Maye is NFL bound, Hampton believes he will be a bell cow for the Carolina offense in 2024. Brown can put him in bubble wrap until August.
USC transfer Darwin Barlow showed off his speed and scored the only rushing touchdown of the game, and freshman Davion Gause put together some nice runs as well. But no one else on the roster brings the dynamic combination of tackle-breaking and breakaway speed that Hampton provides.
“All the running backs we have are pretty special,” Johnson said. “I think they've done a great job of finding the gaps, and if there aren't any, just making something happen.”
Most of UNC's top pass catchers were on the sidelines…
Some notable Tar Heels not in the pads today: JJ Jones, Gavin Blackwell, Chris Culliver, John Copenhaver and Bryson Nesbit. Kobe Paysour wasn't even on the field. All of these names appear to be primary targets for Johnson, Harrell or whoever throws the rock for Carolina in the fall.
…but everything is going well with the children.
There is a lot of talent in the UNC-wide receiving room. Freshmen Alex Taylor, Vari Green and Jordan Shipp all had excellent spring games, with Shipp in particular showing good rapport with both Johnson and Harrell. Shipp caught one of Harrell's three touchdown passes on the day and routinely showed the ability to beat defensive backs on 50/50 balls. At 6-foot-1, Shipp is taller than almost anyone UNC has on defense. Because of the names ahead of him, the 2024 season may not be Shipp's breakout campaign, but it's coming.
Featured image via UNC Football on Tweet
