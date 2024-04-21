Louis Riel Cup in Saskatoon seeks to bring about reconciliation through hockey





The first annual Louis Riel Hockey Tournament and Floorball Festival takes place this weekend at Saskatoon's Rod Hamm and Harold Latrace arenas. The event runs from Friday to Sunday, with various men's and women's teams, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, taking to the ice. The competition is organized by Mtis Nation Saskatchewan and focuses on reconciliation and bringing communities together. “I know how important it is to bring people together, First Nations, Mtis, Inuit and all Canadians, with a sport that brings our entire country together in the name and value of reconciliation,” said Cassidy Caron, President of the Mtis National Council .



7:40

Stanley Cup Playoff Preview

She spoke about the importance of hockey and the impact it can have on youth. Story continues below ad “It has the ability to save lives.” The latest news from Canada and around the world happens to be sent to your email. She was happy to see the women's division in the tournament elevated to the same level as the men's, and said this isn't often the case when it comes to women's hockey. Caron said she also participated in the tournament. “The competition is strong, the competition is fierce. It's a wonder to play.” Former NHLers Bryan Trottier and Rich Pilon talked about the camaraderie that comes with hockey and how we could see that at this event.



2:02

Flin Flon Bombers and Melfort Mustangs meet in the 2024 SJHL Final series

Popular now Meta says you can't disable its new AI tool on Facebook and Instagram

Is the 'Seinfeld theory' coming for Justin Trudeau's political future? “It's really fun to share the joy we've had playing hockey and to see how much fun everyone is having during this competition,” Trottier said. Story continues below ad He added that the Louis Riel Cup expresses the inclusivity and enjoyment of sport. Pilon said when you can get a rink with players coming out with family, fans and community members, you bring people together. “You're all under one roof, watching the game we all watched,” Pilon said. Glen McCallum, president of Mtis Nation Saskatchewan, said sports bring people together and this event was about reconciliation. He said there can be a lot of division across the country, but saw this event as a way to start a conversation about what Canada is. “It brings a lot of people together, the talent you see there is wonderful to see,” McCallum said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10439577/louis-riel-cup-saskatoon-reconciliation-hockey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos