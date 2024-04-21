FSU spring game 2024 updates, highlights, analysis

Florida State Football's spring season comes to a close Saturday as Doak Campbell Stadium hosts the annual Spring Showcase at 4 p.m.

While the stadium continues to be renovated, fans are getting a taste of what's in store for the Seminoles this fall.

Fan favorites like Patrick Payton, Lawrance Toafili and Shyheim Brown return, but FSU football fans will get their first chance to see transfers like DJ Uiagalelei, Malik Benson, Jaylin Lucas and many more.

In addition, the 1999 National Champion Team will be recognized.

Honorary coaches from that team in the Showcase include defensive lineman and current state Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, running back Travis Minor, linebacker Tommy Polley and receiver Peter Warrick.

“We will go through adjusted timing and the bulk of the scoring will be the grand finals,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “We are excited to bring in some past players from the 1999 team, which was really special.

“It will be really fun to see those guys come back and be a part of it.”

FSU players who will miss the Spring Showcase include quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek, receiver Destyn Hill, tight end Jarrale Powers, offensive tackle Robert Scott, Jr., defensive tackle and former Gadsden County star Joshua Farmer and a handful of others .

The weather forecast calls for party cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Additionally, more than 50 recruits are scheduled to attend the event.

Michael Grant finds Vandrevius Jacobs the only passing TD of the showcase from day to end

The Spring Showcase ends on a positive note as walk-on quarterback Redshirt freshman Grant sends it out and finds Jacobs in the end zone for the touchdown.

It was the only passing touchdown of the Spring Showcase among all quarterbacks.

This could be used as momentum heading into the fall season for both Grant and Jacobs, who are both looking to make a name for themselves on the team.

Players gather at midfield as FSU head coach Mike Norvell speaks to the team one more time before leaving the field.

The team has one more spring training session tomorrow before officially entering the offseason. The final attendance for the Spring Showcase was 18,061.

Members of the 1999 team will be honored and take over coaching duties

In the final 25 minutes of the Spring Showcase, legends Peter Warrick, Corey Simon, Travis Minor and Tommy Polley enter the showcase as guest coaches.

Warrick and Simon coach the Garnet team. Minor and Polley coach the White team.

TJ Ferguson leaves the field with an apparent injury

Not long after Benson was taken away, offensive lineman Ferguson leaves the game and is evaluated in the medical tent.

Like Benson, he is also an Alabama transfer. The injury bug hasn't been good for FSU this spring and the same has continued into the Spring Showcase.

It will be interesting to see what the Seminoles depth chart looks like when fall arrives.

Jaylin Lucas breaks free for the first time today

The arguably fastest player on the roster, Lucas, escapes for a long period before being knocked to the ground by defensive back Azareye'h Thomas.

Players in the secondary have talked all spring about how fast Lucas is and how difficult it has been to slow him down. This is Lucas' biggest gain today as defensive players quickly got him on the ground or out of bounds.

Malik Benson leaves the showcase after going down

Benson, who had a strong day, leaves the field after going down with an apparent injury. He's a popular target for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei these days and has had a handful of impressive successes.

The transfer from Alabama has a shot at one of the starting wide receiver spots this fall.

After investigation, he left the stadium on a cart. It looks like an obvious left leg injury.

Big grab by Darion Williamson leads to a touchdown by Caziah Holmes

Williamson makes a big grab off Uiagalelei's arm for a gain of over 40 yards. On the next play, Holmes takes off and fights through a handful of defenders to break the plane for a touchdown.

While FSU is favoring the running game a bit more today, you can see Uiagalelei starting to settle in and start locating passes.

Malik Benson makes an impressive grab from DJ Uiagalelei

Benson has the first impressive play of the day as he makes a long grab from DJ Uiagalelei on the sideline over defensive back Fentrell Cypress II.

Next play, Roydell Williams runs in for a touchdown. Both are transfers from Alabama and introduce themselves to FSU fans early.

The Benson catch was the first solid grab we saw early in the showcase.

The offense looks shaky early

DJ Uiagalelei caught two passes that were nearly picked by linebacker DJ Lundy and defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr.

It's been a similar theme in practice where the defense jumps out and the offense eventually catches up.

In between “action” drills, running back Jaylin Lucas gets some reps on special teams and returns points from Ryan Fitzgerald.

Ryan Fitzgerald hits from 42 meters, Shawn Murphy leaves the match with an injury

FSU's spring showcase has begun! Kicker Fitzgerald hits a 42-yard field goal to open the event.

Last season he was 19 of 21 in field goals and had a season-high 48 yards. Fitzgerald was also a perfect 58 of 58 in points afterward.

On the next drive, redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy left the game after going down with an injury. He is a freshman transfer from Alabama.

Murphy would return to the match.

More than 60 recruits in attendance for Spring Showcase

According to 247 Sports.com, three prospects from Tallahassee were on the visitors list. Godby wide receiver Tylan Vickers, Gasden's County's Lamar Williams and Rickards defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins are among the local players who will be on the sidelines for the showcase.

Both Wiggins and Williams are in the class of 2025. Williams, a Miami commit, is rated as a four-star prospect who has received offers fromFSU, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Maryland and West Virginia. Wiggins, a Florida native, is a four-star edge rusher who has received 26 FBS offers. Vickers, not rated by 247Sports, is being recruited from FSU, FAMU and Miami. – Peter Holland Jr.

Show quarterback uniforms, weather forecast

FSU's quarterbacks will wear teal Seminole Heritage jerseys for today's showcase. This is the first time the Seminole football team has worn Heritage jerseys.

Defensive backs Kevin Knowles II, Earl Littler Jr. and Jayden Bradford also wear teal jerseys. Teal sweaters now function as contactless.

It is currently 87 degrees and partly cloudy in Tallahassee. There is a 15% chance of precipitation and the wind blows from the southwest at 16 km per hour. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s during the afternoon.

Injury Report for FSU Football Spring Showcase

The following players will not participate in the Spring Showcase due to injury:

Brock Glenn, QB

Luke Kromenhoek, QB

Joshua Farmer, D.T

Robert Scott, O.T

Jamari Howard, DB

Subject Hill, WR

Jerrale Powers, TE

When is the FSU spring game today? Where can I watch it?

Florida State's spring football showcase will air on ACC Network.

Streaming options includefuboTVthat offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or at X @jackgwilliams.