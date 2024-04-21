Elena Rybakina wins the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Elena Rybakina has won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix for the first time. In Sunday's final, the 2022 Wimbledon champion comfortably defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2 in front of a packed Porsche Arena crowd. It is the Kazakh's third title this season.

Elena Rybakina is Stuttgart's new tennis queen. The world number 4 defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the 47th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix – and secured a Porsche Taycan 4S Sport Turismo. From the start, she left no doubt about the fate of the main prize in front of 4,200 spectators. With powerful basic blows, she dominated the rallies against the giant killer of the tournament and showed her class in the few crucial moments. After just 69 minutes, the 1.84 meter tall Rybakina converted her third match point and raised her arm in celebration as she turned to her box.

“I'm very happy with my tennis this week, especially in the final when I played very solidly,” said the 24-year-old. Today's tournament victory is her third of the year. “My consistency is really impressive and I'm so happy.”

For Elena Rybakina, the triumph in Stuttgart is her eighth tournament success in her career – three of which have been achieved on clay. “For me it was a very good start to the clay court season. I hope it will continue in the same way. Then I am one of the big favorites for the French Open,” said the overjoyed winner who received the winner's trophy from Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Porsche AG. “It was a great week here in Stuttgart. It's all the more fun that I've rounded it off with the title. I'm already looking forward to coming back next year.”

She now wants to pass her driving test in time for April next year. If she successfully defends her title in 2025, she will be able to drive the winner's Porsche to Center Court herself after the final.

After knocking out three Top 10 players over the course of the tournament, surviving three three-set matches and spending a total of eleven and a half hours on court, marathoner Marta Kostyuk announced that she wants to compete in the Porsche of 2025. Tennis Grand Prix. For me it is one of the best tournaments in the world. I definitely want to come back, because there is nothing more painful than losing a final where a Porsche is at stake.”













After the victory ceremony it was time for the doubles final in the Porsche Arena. Hao-Ching Chan (Taipei) and Veronika Kudermetova won 4-6, 6-3,10-2 against Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and her partner Ingrid Neel from Estonia.

“This year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix was excellent in every way. We are very happy and satisfied,” said tournament director Markus Günthardt when speaking about the event that attracted more than 31,000 people in the Porsche Arena. “We have enjoyed world-class tennis on the courts and off the court our side events program has set high standards.” Eight Top 10 players were in the field, five reached the quarter-finals and there were three Grand Slam winners in the penultimate round. Operational Tournament Director Anke Huber was also very positive when looking back on the tournament. “All in all, we can be very satisfied with the way the tournament went. The spectators were treated to exciting matches almost every day until late in the evening. I've never seen such good tennis.”

Aces for Charity – Porsche donates 60,000 euros to a good cause

Not only was the 47th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix a success, but also the Aces for Charity fundraiser, which has been a fixture at the long-standing tournament in Stuttgart for years. Porsche has donated 200 euros to charity organizations for every ace achieved. A total of 178 outright service winners were sent until the final and Porsche rounded the amount to 60,000 euros. The money is divided equally between the “Stiftung Agapedia” foundation and the “Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe”. The checks were presented before the final on Center Court by Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Board of Directors, Production and Logistics of Porsche AG. The money goes to financing projects for refugees from Ukraine. Elena Rybakina was instrumental in increasing the donation as the winner provided a total of 26 aces.

The audience was “warmed up” for the finale by a compelling performance danced by the world-famous Stuttgart Ballet. The dancers composed fascinating images and presented an excerpt from Roman Novitzky's piece entitled 'Under the Surface'.

Sunday's results

Center Court

[4] E. Rybakina (KAZ) d. M. Kostyuk (UKR) 6-2, 6-2

H. Chan (TPE) / V. Kudermetova d. U. Eikeri (NOR) / I. Neel (EA) 4-6, 6-3, 10-2