Former FSU football defenseman and son of Seminole legend enters NCAA transfer portal





Former Florida State football defender Jaden Floyd has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility remaining. Jaden is the son of FSU football legend and color commentator for Seminole IMG Sports Network, William Floyd. He released a statement announcing his intention to enter the portal. First of all, I would like to start by thanking the Most High for blessing me with this opportunity. Since I was five years old, much of my life has revolved around the state of Florida. You can ask anyone who has been near me on my journey, from running around Doak as a kid to running out of the tunnel for the first time against Notre Dame my freshman year. I knew I wanted to be a part of such a legendary program and am making my presence felt during my time here. But I firmly believe that the Lord leads you on these journeys to lead you to the next big thing. That said, after long conversations with God, my family and careful consideration, I will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility, Floyd wrote. I thank my family for being there for me through everything. Thank you Coach Norvell, Coach Fuller, Coach Surtain and Coach Woodson for giving me the opportunity to play for the Noles,” Floyd continued. “Thank you also to everyone involved in FSU athletics for the endless love and relationships. And finally, to My teammates, thank you for pushing me every day and becoming my lifelong brothers, making this decision difficult to make. Keep climbing and get that 1% every day. I will forever bleed Garnet & Gold, and I will forever be grateful to forever call myself a Florida State Seminole. Doak boy for life! J Floyd from Love 39. READ MORE: Projected Attendance List for FSU Football's Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase As a walk-on and scout team player at FSU, Jaden Floyd appeared in the second game of the 2023 season against Southern Mississippi. He recorded a tackle and the Seminoles won 66–13. In 2022, he was one of six recipients of the team's Bill McGrotha Award, given by the Tallahassee QB Club to the team's top humanitarians. The elder Floyd was a fullback at Florida State for three years, including the 1993 national championship season, his last with the program. He played in 35 games and recorded 933 scrimmage yards and scored 20 touchdowns for the Seminoles. William Floyd was selected 28th overall in the 1994 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and helped them win a Super Bowl in 1995. He played in 90 NFL games over seven seasons and scored 25 touchdowns. As of now, Florida State has had two scholarship players enter the portal this spring; wide receiver Joshua Burrell and cornerback Greedy Vance. The program still needs to shed a significant number of scholarship players to reach the 85 scholarship limit. The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (?), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifas (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP) and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal which closed on January 4. READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterbacks Debut Turquoise Heritage Jerseys During Spring Showcase Keep up Nole Game Day for more Florida State football coverage throughout the spring Follow NoleGameday on and Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

