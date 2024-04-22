Sports
Chapman capitalized on the missed catches to complete the understrength New Zealand 7-wicket win over Pakistan
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) Mark Chapman converted three missed catches and hit 87 not out from 42 balls as under-strength New Zealand defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the third T20 to level the five-match series at 1-1 on Sunday.
Chapman and Dean Foxcroft (31) shared a century stand for the third wicket as New Zealand reached 179-3 in 18.2 overs, just a day after the visitors were bundled out for 90 runs to lose the second game by seven wickets.
An inexperienced Black Caps bowling attack, featuring debutant fast bowlers Will ORourke and Zak Foulkes, had earlier pushed Pakistan to 178-4 after Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to play first.
It was an impressive performance from New Zealand, who showed their strength on the bench after nine of their frontline players were unavailable due to the Indian Premier League.
I'm really happy with the way the boys translated last night's lessons, Bracewell said. I think the way Ish (Sodhi) bowled in the middle (overs) was excellent (and) the partnership between Foxy and Chapman was excellent.
Pakistan's batting mainstays – captain Babar Azam (37) and Mohammad Rizwan (22) – failed to convert good starts, with Rizwan forced to retire mid-innings (right hamstring).
Pakistan also felt Rizwan's absence from the field as makeshift wicketkeeper Usman Khan dropped one of the three catching chances of Chapman, who hit nine fours and four sixes.
Maybe we were ten runs short, Babar said. We started well with the ball in the first six overs but when you drop a set of batters he takes the game away from you. Chapman has always done well against us.
New Zealand lost both openers in the powerplay when Tim Siefert was bowled by Abbas Afridi (2-27) after a delivery that stayed low and Naseem Shah uprooted Tim Ribinson's middle stump with a brutal yorker.
But Chapman then took control against Pakistani spinners Abrar Ahmed (0-31) and Shadab Khan (0-24) before breaking away against Naseem (1-44) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-37) in the death- overs.
Chapman had scored his career-best unbeaten 104 at the same Pindi Cricket Stadium last year as New Zealand drew the T20 series 2-2. He smashed Naseem with two sixes and two fours in one over to raise the century tally in the 16th over before Foxcroft drew against Abbas in his return spell, with the Black Caps needing just nine for victory.
Earlier, New Zealand were also sloppy in the field as Seifert dropped Saim Ayub (32) down the legside in the second over, while the left-hander gave Pakistan a smooth start at 54-0 in the powerplay.
Ayub also successfully overturned an lbw decision against him before leg-spinner Sodhi (2-25) stopped the flow of runs soon after the powerplay when he had Ayub trapped in the outfield.
Bracewell, who bowled two overs of off-spin in the powerplay, returned to take the prized wicket of Babar when the Pakistan skipper offered a tame catch at backward point.
Shadab Khan's brisk 41 off 20 balls boosted Pakistan's total, including 19 runs in Bracewell's final over of his spell, but not before Cole McConchie had dropped Shadab early in his knock.
The five-match series now moves to Lahore, where the remaining two matches will take place on Thursday and Saturday.
The first match was completed in Rawalpindi with only two balls bowled.
AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket
