CU Buffs add three transfers to trenches – BuffZone





For the second time this season, head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have signed a former Pittsburgh defenseman. The Buffs also added two more transfers on Sunday. Defensive linemen Dayon Hayes of Pitt and Rayyan Buell of Ohio and former Texas offensive lineman Payton Kirkland all announced their verbal commitments to the Buffs. I want it all #SkoBuffs, Hayes wrote on X. Kirkland simply wrote: Let's get started in his X post. Hayes played four seasons at Pitt, appearing in 39 games, with 12 starts. He will be a fifth-year senior for the Buffs, using his bonus year granted to all players starting in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time with the Panthers, he posted 81 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. After playing a reserve role for his first three years, Hayes started 11 games this past season, recording career highs in tackles (45), TFLs (10.5) and sacks (four). He also had four passes defended and a forced fumble. Coming out of Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh in 2020, Hayes was a four-star recruit. According to his Pitt biography, Hayes was the Pittsburgh City League's most highly touted recruit in at least two decades. He had 23.5 sacks his senior year of high school and 49.5 his final two years. At CU, Hayes is reunited with former Pitt teammate Samuel Okunlola, a defensive lineman who joined the Buffs in January. The 6-foot-1, 277-pound Buell had 30 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season at Ohio. In 2022, he had nine tackles and two sacks in nine games. Prior to his two seasons at Ohio, Buell played at Northwest Mississippi Community College. At Hornell (NY) High School, he was the Section V Defensive Player of the Year twice. Kirkland played one season at Texas. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, coming from the Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando. He had more than fifty scholarship offers and chose Texas over Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma and others. Listed by Texas at 6-foot-1 and 350 pounds, Kirkland did not appear in any games during his true freshman season with the Longhorns. He will have four years of eligibility remaining if he comes to CU. Kirkland is the Buffaloes' sixth offensive line signing this season. In high school, Kirkland was selected to participate in the 2023 All-American Bowl. He was also named to the All-Metro Orlando team as a senior in 2022. He was primarily a tackle in high school and was moved to guard at Texas. Kirkland's uncle, Perry Harrington, was a running back who played collegiately at Jackson State and was a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1980.

