Arena produces the first of its kind stadium for crickets T20 World Cup – Rental Management Media Group





ArenaMilwaukee, a global provider of temporary architecture and infrastructure, has built a modular cricket stadium for the International Cricket Councils (ICC) T20 World Cup in New York. Watch ICC's time-lapse video below, as posted on their YouTube channel, showing the construction of the modular stadium, which ICC claims is the first of its kind for cricket. Arena was tasked with building an extensive temporary modular stadium with 34,000 seats for the tournament. The venue will include premium bleachers and six three-story interconnected structures offering VIP experiences, corporate clubs, private hospitality, game day activities, broadcasts and more. The stadium is the largest fully demountable activation built around a single field ever completed in the United States, offering functionality, custom facilities and streamlined construction delivery, the company said. The T20 World Cup modular cricket stadium is a perfect example of how Arena continues to redefine what is possible by building a fully functioning, demountable stadium activation that is applicable to any large-scale sporting event worldwide, said Martin Blackburn, managing director – based in the US. Arena. With our involvement in this project, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence, sustainability and innovation in event solutions, strengthening our position as the partner of choice for projects of all sizes. Arena's involvement in the ICC and T20 began in August 2023 with infrastructure support for the Test matches between the West Indies and India in Lauderhill, Florida, and will continue through the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in New York later this year. Arena will deliver multi-storey operational and hospitality structures at the T20 World Cup venues in Lauderhill, Florida and Grand Prairie, Texas, in addition to the delivery of the modular stadium in New York. Following this year's World Cup, Arena expects to further strengthen its partnership with the game of cricket by returning for a second season in support of the US's newest professional sports competition, Major League Cricket. We are thrilled to be part of this project as it will leave a lasting legacy in the cricketing and sporting worlds, said Will Madison, National Business Development Manager at Arena. This project underlines Arena's commitment to innovation in temporary structure and seating solutions, and we aim to deliver a fully modular stadium that not only showcases our technical expertise, but also celebrates the passion for sport worldwide. Arena said the T20 World Cup stadium project reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, as demountable temporary infrastructure is an inherently sustainable option due to its reusability. The company added that much of the inventory that will be used to build this modular stadium has been used at events including the recent PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass and all three domestic Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix races in Miami; Austin, TX; and Las Vegas last year. Following the completion of the T20 World Cup, Arena plans to spend its inventory in North America to service other upcoming projects, including the Presidents Cup returning to Montreal's Royal Montreal Golf Club in September and the second edition of F1 of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. in November.

