FSU Football AD Michael Alford reveals key reason why the Seminoles will be different in 2024





The Florida State Seminoles capped off the spring with the annual 2024 Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. This event gave the 'Noles a chance to show off the work they put in this offseason in front of the 18,000 fans in attendance and highlight the team's progress as they head into summer training. READ MORE: Blue-Chip Running Back Locks During Official Visit To FSU Football Emily Peters of NoleGameday meeting with FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford prior to the event to discuss the team, which is reloading after an ACC championship season, and he gave his thoughts on what he expects this fall. “Well, it's great to see what our team is going to be like, and it's going to be a completely different team than what Mike had in the past,” Alford said of Tribe24 prior to the showcase. FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell is known for his high-powered offenses, averaging 36.8 points per game last season. His playing style reflects his tenure at Memphis and Arizona State, where two teams combined to average 38.6 points per game during his final seasons at the helm. Alford believes this current team will be different, but still explosive in its own right. “You look at Arizona State and Memphis and their type of offenses; they've always been vertical, and now with this speed that he was able to go with Malik Benson and some others, you're going to have a whole different offense, especially with the quarterbacks that we have that can all really push the ball down the field,” Alford continued. “You're going to see a little bit of a different offense than what you've seen in the past since he's been here, so I'm really excited about that.” The Seminole defense held opponents to 20.6 points per game last year and while the 'Noles will replace several players heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the speed that has been talked about this offseason will stand out under defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, according to Alford. “And our defense is so loaded, and the speed we have on defense is really going to stand out, so I'm glad they're coming in Doak and showing us what they've got.” Florida State will resume team practices in July as they look ahead to facing Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland on August 24. READ MORE: Former FSU football defenseman and son of Seminole legend enters NCAA transfer portal Keep up Nole Game Day for more Florida State football coverage throughout the offseason Follow NoleGameday on and Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

