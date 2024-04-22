Sports
Casper Ruud beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Barcelona | ATP tour
Barcelona
Ruud breaks Tsitsipas' streak and wins his biggest title in Barcelona
Norwegian avenges its latest defeat in Monte Carlo against the Greek
April 21, 2024
Casper Ruud beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona final on Sunday.
By ATP staff
Casper Ruud convincingly completed a revenge job at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Sunday, where the Norwegian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 to lift the trophy at the ATP 500 on clay.
Seven days after Tsitsipas prevailed in the pairs championship match in Monte Carlo, Ruud produced a stylish all-round performance to capture his first ATP Tour title of the season. The third seed converted three of the six break points he earned, according to ATP stats from Infosys, as he proved to be the more consistent player from the baseline at Pista Rafa Nadal.
Frankly, this was worth the wait, said Ruud, who had reached a final above ATP 250 level seven times before without winning a trophy. Many finals I have lost were tough, a bit disappointing of course. Anytime you reach a final it's a good week nonetheless, so you can't be too hard on yourself, but this one has been a long time coming.
I'm super happy to do it here in Barcelona, in front of a full stadium and on Rafa Nadal Court. It's special for me because I looked up to him all my childhood and came here as a 13-year-old boy to see him and the others play here. It's a great feeling.
COME ON CASPER! @CasperRuud98 wins the biggest title of his career after beating Tsitsipas 7-5 6-3!@bcnopenbs | #BCNOpenBS pic.twitter.com/k4UAKkDfpS
— ATP tour (@atptour) April 21, 2024
With his 90-minute final victory, Ruud Tsitsipa broke his ten-match winning streak. The Norwegian started the year well, reaching three finals prior to this week in Barcelona, and Sunday's victory against Tsitsipas was his 29th victory of the year on the Tour.
As a 2022 finalist at the Nitto ATP Finals, Ruud missed qualifying for the prestigious season finale last year. However, he has established himself as one of the first competitors in this year's PIF ATP Live Race To Turin. The 25-year-old has moved up one spot to third as a result of his title run in Barcelona.
Just for a little bit [bring] it is a little more than last week, Ruud said when asked what he had done against Tsitsipas in Barcelona compared to Monte-Carlo. In the final in Monte Carlo I was always on the back foot, too far behind, and he had too much time to control the game.”
Ruud made the worst possible start to his fifth tour-level match with Tsitsipas. A mediocre opening match earned the Greek an early break, but after that the Norwegian offered his opponent very few free points. He regained the break in the sixth game and then crucially broke through again on Tsitsipa's serve in the 12th game to seal the opening set.
Both players largely preferred to stick to the baseline in cool conditions in Barcelona, with Ruud continuing to gain the upper hand in extended rallies into the second set. He broke in the fourth game and that proved enough to prevail in a set in which he did not face a break point.
It was a somewhat difficult start, he was immediately broken, Ruud thought. So not the best start, but I managed to settle down and break it back. He grabbed it and broke it at the end of the first one, which was huge.
It's been a long two weeks for both of us. Obviously fatigue will set in at some point. I think we were both fit enough to play today, that's not the point, but winning the first set was probably huge for both of us.
With his first title victory since Estoril in April 2023, Ruud took a 3-2 lead in the Lexus ATP Head2Head series against Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas is now 0-4 in the Barcelona final, but the number 7 in the PIF ATP rankings has rediscovered his best in style this fortnight as he won 10-1 in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
I didn't play my best tennis this week in Barcelona, but I could still find a way to reach the final, Tsitsipas said at his post-match press conference. All week I didn't feel like my shots had the same effect as in Monte Carlo. I still fought and still made it happen. It's great to be in the final, I would do that every day if I was in the final.
I'm just glad I found ways to get here. Today I felt like I didn't have the mental capacity. Casper was too good today. He had a fresher mind, played better tennis and deserved to win.
