No. 2 Navy wins Patriot League women's tennis title for first time in program history (4.21.24)





AnnapolisMd. The No. 2 Navy women's tennis team upset No. 1 Boston University 4-3 to capture their first Patriot League championship title in program history Sunday afternoon at the U.S. Naval Academy's Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The Midshipmen received the League's automatic bid to the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship. The team will announce their destination and opponent on Monday, April 29 during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 6:30 PM on NCAA.com. Navy claimed the doubles point on courts one (6-4) and three (6-4) with wins from Sia Chaundry/Samantha Johns and Kate Lee/Parvathi Shanker, respectively. In singles, the Mids Makaila Cheng put Navy ahead 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over the Terriers Sydney Sharma on court five. BU's Uma Bakaityte gave the Terriers their first point of the day with a 6-3, 6-3 court win over Navys Johns. On court six, BU's Ellie Gyuro posted a 6-1, 6-0 win to tie the match at 2-2. BU's Victoria Carlsten gave BU a 3-2 lead with a 6-4, 7-5 court victory over Navy's Emily Tannenbaum. Navy came back to tie the score at three as Sia Chandry defeated BU's Kaitlin Tan 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 on court three. In a three-hour, three-set thriller, Navy's Kate Lee sealed victory for the Mids who defeated BU's Emily Zhao 6-2, 1-6, 7(8)-6(6) on court four. Following her championship win, the junior received the John “Pat” Rooney Award as Championship MVP. Results

No. 1 Boston University 3 vs. No. 2 Navy 4

Double(Order of finish: 1, 3)

1. Sia Chaundry/Samantha Johns (Navy) def. Blanka DeMicheli/Uma Bakaityte (BU), 6-4

2. Kaitlin Tan/Emily Zhao (BU) vs. Olivia Fermo/Emily Tannenbaum (Navy), DNF

3. Kate Lee/Parvathi Shanker (Navy) def. Victoria Carlsten/Nina Gulbransen (BU), 6-4 Singles(Order of finish: 5, 2, 6, 1, 3, 4)

1. Victoria Carlsten (BU) def. Emily Tannenbaum (Navy), 6-4, 7-5

2. Uma Bakaityte (BU) def. Samantha Johns (Navy), 6-3, 6-3

3. Sia Chandry (Navy) def. Kaitlin Tan (BU), 0-6, 6-3, 6-2

4. Kate Lee (Navy) def. Emily Zhao (BU) 6-2, 1-6, 7(8)-6(6)

5. Makaila Cheng (Navy) def. Sydney Sharma (BU), 6-2, 6-0

6. Ellie Gyuro (BU) def. Parvathi Shanker (Navy), 6-1, 6-0 2024 Patriot League Women's Tennis Championship Results

Thursday April 18 First round

No. 8Lafayette 4vs. No. 9 Holy Cross 0 Friday April 19 Quarter-finals

No. 1 Boston U. 4vs. Lafayette 0

No. 4 Loyola 1 vs.No. 5 Lehigh 4

No. 3 Army4vs. No. 6 Colgate 0

No. 2 Navy 4vs. No. 7 Bucknell 0 Saturday April 20 Semi-finals

No. 1 Boston U. 4vs. No. 5 Lehigh 0

No. 2. Navy 4 vs. No. 3 Army 3 Sunday April 21 Championship No. 1 Boston U. 3 vs. No. 2 Navy 4 ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League's athletic success is achieved as its member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is considered an important part of a well-rounded education.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patriotleague.org/news/2024/4/21/no-2-navy-wins-patriot-league-womens-tennis-title-for-first-time-in-program-history-4-21-24.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos