T&T quartet does not reach Caribbean neighborhoods | Local sports

FOUR players from Trinidad and Tobago failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Aaron Wilson was the only one of this country's quintet to win a match, but after dismissing Jamaican Odingo Mitchell 11-4, 11-5, 11-6, 11-1 in the first round on Saturday evening, he won the Denmark-based national champion was defeated 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 by second-seeded Puerto Rican Oscar Birriel.
After being the dominant player in the team competition on Tuesday, beating top seed Brianna Burgos of Puerto Rico in three straight matches in the semifinals, Rheann Chung must have been confident of capturing the tournament's sixth singles title .
But the France-based 39-year-old was stunned 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in Saturday's first round (last 16) by Shary Munoz – who has won in three consecutive rounds lost. matches against Chloe Fraser the day before in the round-robin group stage.
14-year-old Fraser was equally impressive in defeat on Friday night as after losing the first two games, she won the next three before Puerto Rican Alondra Rodriguez secured the last two for a 12-10, 11-9. , 5-11, 7-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-9 victory. Imani Edwards-Taylor also faced a player from the most dominant country in the competition and the 18-year-old heroine of the Classified Championships fell 12-10, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 to Fabiola Diaz from Puerto. Rico.
Malik Gopaul, who like Fraser trains in France, failed to reach the last 16 as the 15-year-old was beaten 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2 by Isaac Vila of the Dominican Republic. Republic.
The other three members of the T&T team, Jordan Thong (the other France-based 15-year-old) Luc OYoung, and former top player Arun Roopnarine, failed to reach the main draws on Thursday.
The women's quartet earned the country's only medal when they took bronze by reaching the semifinals on Tuesday.
The men were eliminated in the quarter-finals and none of the pairs reached the medal round in doubles. Guyana's Shemar Britton, who is based here and captured the Classified title last month, was defeated by Cuban Jorge Campos 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 in the quarter-finals yesterday.
Tyrese Knight, who lost to the southpaw in the final of the Silver Bowl Championships in August 2022, was the other player from the English-speaking Caribbean to reach the last eight. The Barbadian then lost 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4 to Birriel.