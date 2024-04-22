T&T quartet does not reach Caribbean neighborhoods | Local sports





FOUR players from Trinidad and Tobago failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Aaron Wilson was the only one of this country's quintet to win a match, but after dismissing Jamaican Odingo Mitchell 11-4, 11-5, 11-6, 11-1 in the first round on Saturday evening, he won the Denmark-based national champion was defeated 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 by second-seeded Puerto Rican Oscar Birriel. After being the dominant player in the team competition on Tuesday, beating top seed Brianna Burgos of Puerto Rico in three straight matches in the semifinals, Rheann Chung must have been confident of capturing the tournament's sixth singles title . But the France-based 39-year-old was stunned 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in Saturday's first round (last 16) by Shary Munoz – who has won in three consecutive rounds lost. matches against Chloe Fraser the day before in the round-robin group stage. 14-year-old Fraser was equally impressive in defeat on Friday night as after losing the first two games, she won the next three before Puerto Rican Alondra Rodriguez secured the last two for a 12-10, 11-9. , 5-11, 7-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-9 victory. Imani Edwards-Taylor also faced a player from the most dominant country in the competition and the 18-year-old heroine of the Classified Championships fell 12-10, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 to Fabiola Diaz from Puerto. Rico. Malik Gopaul, who like Fraser trains in France, failed to reach the last 16 as the 15-year-old was beaten 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2 by Isaac Vila of the Dominican Republic. Republic. The other three members of the T&T team, Jordan Thong (the other France-based 15-year-old) Luc OYoung, and former top player Arun Roopnarine, failed to reach the main draws on Thursday. The women's quartet earned the country's only medal when they took bronze by reaching the semifinals on Tuesday. The men were eliminated in the quarter-finals and none of the pairs reached the medal round in doubles. Guyana's Shemar Britton, who is based here and captured the Classified title last month, was defeated by Cuban Jorge Campos 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 in the quarter-finals yesterday. Tyrese Knight, who lost to the southpaw in the final of the Silver Bowl Championships in August 2022, was the other player from the English-speaking Caribbean to reach the last eight. The Barbadian then lost 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4 to Birriel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trinidadexpress.com/sports/local/t-t-quartet-fail-to-reach-caribbean-quarters/article_3055d7a6-004c-11ef-b55c-7bceff555ae4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos