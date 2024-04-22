Marathon Ricard Pitching Performance lifts No. 23 softball to a pair of 1-0 wins over Bucknell





Next game: in Rhode Island 23-04-2024 | 3:00 PM April 23 (Tue) / 3 p.m bee Rhode Island History BOSTON Highlighted by a pair of clutch RBI singles and sophomores Kasey Ricards With 17 combined strikeouts in 13.2 consecutive innings of work, Boston University's No. 23 softball team outlasted Bucknell in back-to-back 1-0 victories on Sunday afternoon. With the doubleheader sweep, the Terriers (40-4, 12-0 PL) surpassed Big 10 member Northwestern (27) to snap the nation's longest active home winning streak at 28 games. Graduated student Allison Boaz delivered the walk-off RBI single in the 12-inning game one thriller and classmate Caitlin Coker took the lead for good in the second game with her own RBI single in the fifth. After Saturday's solo shutout, Ricard (21-3) allowed just five hits against two walks to help BU add two more shutouts against the Bison (15-25, 6-9 PL) and tie tie with defending champion Oklahoma for the NCAA lead with 21 total. Coker finished with a double and two singles that day, setting the program record for hits at 266, while senior Kayla Roncin four singles recorded. GAME 1: BU – 1, Bucknell – 0 (12 inn.) HOW IT HAPPENED Coker tied the program record for hits at 264 with a two-out double in the first inning, but the Bison's Savannah Jones (2-7) ended the threat with a lineout to center.

The Bison collected a pair of singles in the second and got two more batters to reach base in the third, but Boaz managed to keep the game scoreless both times with a grounder and a line out, respectively.

Senior Kate Pryor hit a double to left center during the fifth before Jones earned back-to-back strikeouts.

Graduated student Lizzy Avery started the sixth in the circle for BU, but ran into trouble with two walks, leaving Ricard to take over pitching duties for the rest of the day.

started the sixth in the circle for BU, but ran into trouble with two walks, leaving Ricard to take over pitching duties for the rest of the day. The Bison were called out for leaving second base early, and Ricard earned an infield pop-up to keep the game scoreless.

After Ricard struck out in the eighth, the Bison threatened with back-to-back one-out singles.

Ricard earned a fly ball to right and a swinging strikeout.

Coker set the program record for hits with a two-out single in the ninth, breaking Jones' streak of 13 straight outs against the Terriers.

Ricard took out the last eleven bison she encountered.

BU finally broke through in the 12th with freshman Kylie Doherty single through the left side and second on sophomore by Brooke Deppiesse OSS, advanced to third on Pryor's single and scored on Boaz's walk-off single to left. GAME 2: BU – 1, Bucknell HOW IT HAPPENED Deppiesse and Avery earned back-to-back one-out singles in the second, but Bucknell earned a pop-up and a grounder.

After striking out Ricard in the third, she ran into trouble in the fourth with back-to-back walks and earned another swinging strikeout to end the threat.

The Bison led off the fifth with a single and a stolen base, but lined out to Ricard, who then added two more swinging strikeouts.

BU took the lead for good in the bottom half with three straight singles from the senior Lauren Keleher Roncin and Coker for the 1-0 lead.

BU took the lead for good in the bottom half with three straight singles from the senior Lauren Keleher Roncin and Coker for the 1-0 lead. Trying to mount a rally, Bucknell recorded a pair of singles before first fouling Boaz to end the game.

The Terriers lead the all-time series, 31-2, and will head to URI for the first time since their 7-4 (8) win in 2011.

