



UNCW captures its fourth straight CAA men's tennis championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (April 21, 2024) Top-seeded UNCW (17-5) captured its fourth consecutive CAA Men's Tennis Championship, defeating 3rd-placed Elon, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center. It was the 11e consecutive victory for the Seahawks, who became the first team to win four consecutive CAA men's tennis titles since VCU won nine in a row from 1996 to 2004. UNCW jumped out to a 1-0 lead after claiming a competitive doubles point. Elon's No. 3 tandem of Oskar Antinheimo and Jack Curtis sprinted to a 3-0 lead and recorded a 6-2 victory over Gabriel Hurtado and Trey Mallory. The Seahawks tied at No. 1 when Reece Falck and Harold Huens got a break at 2-1 and advanced to a 6-3 victory over Ben Zipay and Juan Sengariz. The point was decided at No. 2, where UNCW's Andrew Broadstreet and Bek Rasamatov broke serve at 3-3 and held off Dylan Heap and Veljko Krstic at 6-4. Elon (16-8) tied the match at 1-1 when Heap defeated Jordi Domenech 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6. However, the Seahawks regained momentum when Falck defeated Antinheimo 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 and Mallory defeated Curtis 6-3, 6-4 at No. 5 to push the UNCW advantage to 3-1. The Seahawks were able to close out the match at No. 1, where Huens battled past Krstic 6-4, 6-2. It was the 10e CAA men's tennis title for UNCW since 2009 under head coach Mait DuBois. The Seahawks earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, with the field set to be announced on April 29. Elon reached the final of the tournament for the fourth time in the past five years. 2024 CAA MEN'S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP

Final April 21, 2024

McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center Williamsburg, Va. #1 UNCW 4, #3 Elon 1

Singles #1 Harold Huens (UNCW) d. Veljko Krstic (EU), 6-4, 6-2

#2 Defenseman Rasamatov (UNCW) vs. Daniel Martin (EU) DNF, 6-7 (4), 4-4

#3 Reece Falck (UNCW) d. Oskar Antinheimo (EU), 6-1, 6-3

#4 Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW) vs. Juan Sengariz (EU) DNF, 2-6, 6-0, 5-2

#5 Trey Mallory (UNCW) d. Jack Curtis (EU), 6-3, 6-4

#6 Dylan Heap (EU) d. Jordi Domenech (UNCW), 6-3, 6-0

Order of finishing: 6, 3, 5, 1* Double #1 Falck/Huens (UNCW) d. Ben Zipay/Sengariz (EU), 6-3

#2 Rasamatov/Andrew Broadstreet (UNCW) d. Hope/Krstic (EU), 6-4

#3 Antinheimo/Curtis (EU) d. Hurtado/Mallory (UNCW), 6-2

Order of finishing: 3, 1, 2*

