Men's golf completes day one of the SoCon Championship





Greensboro, Ga. Western Carolina men's golf is eighth after the opening round of the 2024 Southern Conference Men's Golf Championship, contested on the par-72, 7,393-yard Oconee Course in Reynolds Lake Oconee. Sunday's round started in less than ideal conditions, starting early in the morning with each golfer playing part of their first round in the rain. A trio of golfers making their first appearance in the conference's championship crow event lead the Catamount, scoring five. Sophomore Ivan Ninkovic is ranked 20th after an opening round 2-over par 74, followed by freshmen Jace Butcher (75) tied for 22nd and Andreas Korytoski (76) tied for 27th place. Ninkovic countered a pair of bogeys on the back nine with consecutive birdies on the first and second holes after making the turn and being level with seven holes to play. A double-bogey on his 17th hole of the round demoted him to 2-over for the day. Ninkovic led WCU with 13 pars and was in third place heading into Sunday's opening round. Butcher leveled the back nine by countering two bogeys with a pair of birdies. After a double-bogey on the par-4 second, he was poised to end the round at 2-over before a bogey on his final hole left him at 3-over for the day. His classmate Korytoski recorded a team-best four birdies on Sunday, including three on his last nine holes, after turning back at 5-over par. His fourth birdie came on his 18th hole, putting him in 27th place. WCU's five scores are rounded out with a redshirt senior Pablo Hernández tied for 37th with an 8-over par 80 and fifth-year senior Magnus Pedersen in 39th place overall with 9 over par 81. Hernandez birdied the first hole of the tournament on Sunday. At 8-over, he shot even par on the last four holes of the opening round. Pedersen had four bogeys and two double bogeys over the first 18 holes. Led by individual leader Matthew Dodd-Berry, ETSU sits atop the leaderboard at 7-under-par 65 with a nine-stroke lead over second-place Chattanooga after Sunday's first round of play. The Buccaneers finished the first round with a team score of 13-under par 275, while the Mocs ended the day with a performance of 4-under 284. Chattanooga's Samuel Espinosa is tied for second on the individual standings alongside defending champion Mats Ege of ETSU at 5-under 67, both behind Dodd-Berry in the standings. Paired with golfers from Samford, WCU's score five is scheduled to take the course on the back nine beginning at 9:50 a.m. The round starts at 9am from both the first and 10th tees. Live scoring via Golfstat is available via lines on CatamountSports.com. Stay up to date with all things Catamount men's golf and WCU Athletics through social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts) and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountMGolf). 8 Western Carolina 305 (+17) T20 Ivan Ninkovic 74 (+2)

T22 Jace Butcher 75 (+3)

T27 Andreas Korytosky 76 (+4)

T37 Pablo Hernández 80 (+8)

39 Magnus Pedersen 81 (+9) 2024 SoCon Men's Golf Championship

Reynolds Lake Oconee The Oconee Course 1 ETSU 275 (-13)

2 Chattanooga 284 (-4)

3 Furman 286 (-2)

4 UNCG 290 (+2)

5 Mercer 296 (+8)

6 Wofford 300 (+12)

7 Samford 302 (+14)

8 Western Carolina 305 (+17)

