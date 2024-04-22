Sports
Paris 2024: Introduction to Goalball
Welcome to week 9 of the Paris Sports Weeks 2024! This week everything you need to know about goalball. Goalball is a fast and exciting sport, played exclusively by visually impaired athletes.
Goalball is one of the two sports in the Paris 2024 sports program without an Olympic counterpart. Paris 2024 will feature eight teams, including host nation France, each in both the men's and women's tournaments.
Brief history of target ball
The sport was invented in 1946 to help rehabilitate veterans who lost their sight during World War II. Hanz Lorenzen of Austria and Sepp Reindle of Germany are credited with inventing a game.
Goalball made its Paralympic debut in Toronto, Canada, in 1976, and the women's event was added in 1984. Austria won its first Paralympic gold medal in Toronto, while West Germany took silver and Denmark took bronze.
The US won the first women's event at the Paralympic Games in 1984, beating Canada in the final in New York. The US men's team also topped the podium.
What to pay attention to with target ball
Goalball is a dynamic team sport. Matches are fast and tense, and athletes must quickly score goals and defend shots with their bodies.
Each team consists of six players and three members always play. Athletes have varying degrees of visual impairment and wear blackout eye masks during competition.
Each match consists of two halves of twelve minutes. The 9 meter goal covers the width of the field and the playing field lines are slightly raised so athletes can feel their positions.
The aim of goalball is to score points by throwing a ball with bubbles past the opponents and into their net. The crowd must be quiet so athletes can hear where the ball is.
In an attacking position, athletes can bounce, bend or twist the ball past their opponents. For a throw to count, the ball must first hit the floor on the technical area and then on the neutral part of the court.
A bad throw or mistake is punished with a penalty kick. This player must defend the goal alone.
Goalball requires toughness because the only way for athletes to defend the goal is to block the ball with their body. If their block is successful, they have 10 seconds to reverse the attack.
The team that scores the most points or has a 10 goal lead wins.
Memorable Paralympic moments
The US tops the all-time Paralympic medal list with three golds, six silvers and three bronzes, followed by Finland (three golds and two silvers) and Denmark (three golds, one silver and three bronzes). ).
The Chinese men's team made a stunning comeback in Beijing 2008. With only 30 minutes to go in the final, China trailed 6–4 against Lithuania, but scored three goals to steal the victory, 9–8.
In the 2008 Beijing women's final, the lead changed hands five times between the US and China. With less than a minute left, Asya Miller scored the winning goal for Team USA.
In Rio 2016, the Turkiyes women's team had an impressive Paralympic debut. They scored 67 goals and conceded just 18 on their way to winning gold in the Brazilian city.
After finishing with silver at Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008, Lithuania defeated the USA in the men's final to secure their first gold medal.
Five years later, Turkiye defended their women's title. Sevda Altunoluk led the team and scored all nine goals in Turkiye's 9–2 victory over the United States in the final. Brazil captured their first men's gold.
Paris 2024 programme
Paris 2024 will feature the men's and women's competitions.
The preliminary stage starts on August 29 and the medal games will take place on September 8.
Paris 2024 is coming
Goalball is staged at the South Paris Arena, along with Para table tennis and boccia. The venue is located in Paris Expo, an exhibition and conference center that welcomes 7.5 million visitors per year.
Book your tickets for the Paralympic Games via Ticket website for Paris 2024.
|
