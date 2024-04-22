Women's Tennis Rallies Too Late to Win First League Crown and NCAA Tournament Berth

Next game: at NCAA first round 3-5-2024 | Be able to. 03 (Fri) bee NCAA first round History

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Kate Lee battled back from a 5-2 deficit and overcame a pair of championship points against her in a third-set tiebreak to win 8-6 in the breaker and the Navy women's tennis team (24-6) recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory to be delivered to Boston University (15-8) Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament at Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium in Annapolis.

The win gives the second-seeded Mids their first league tournament crown and advances them to the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

“It's been a lot of hard work,” the Navy head coach said Keith Puryear who has been the program's sole head coach since playing at the club level in 2009, followed by a first varsity season in 2010. “I'm still trying to process everything. The ladies have worked so hard. From the beginning of the season, this has been one of our goals. We wanted to beat Army and win the league, to do this over the course of the weekend… the first time we beat Army twice in a season, the first time we beat Boston, the first time we won. the competition… it's a little overwhelming to be honest, but these ladies showed their grit, their drive and how much they love each other as a team and as teammates. That's what you saw today .'

“There are no words for this, but we are happy that we have won this first championship on our own field,” said the head coach Alessandra Pedergnana “It means so much to so many and so I want to say to all our alumni who laid the foundation, this one is for all of you.”

Tournament powerhouse Boston entered today having won each of the last four and eight of the nine league titles in which a tournament has been held (there was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID) since joining the league for the 2015 spring season.

Navy was making its eighth appearance in the championship game since its first trip to the finals in 2011.

The Terriers had defeated the Mids in the 2015, 2016 and 2021 finals. Boston won a 4-3 decision over Navy three years ago in Annapolis.

The Terriers had won all 12 previous games between the teams, including a 4-2 win 15 days ago in Boston. Navy had won the doubles points in the match played a fortnight and a day ago with victories over flight Nos. 1 and 2. Today the Mids also earned the doubles point, this time with wins by the same score of 6-4 over Nos. .1 and 3.

The first match to end was on flight number 1, where Sia Chaudry And Samantha Johannes defeated Blanka DeMichelo and Uma Bakaityte. The Mids trailed 3–2 but won the next three games to take a 5–3 lead. After the Terriers made it 5-4, Navy closed out the set.

Navy's No. 3 tandem of Lee and Parvathi Shanker got an early break of service on Victoria Carlsten and Nina Gulbransen to take a 2–1 lead, then held serve to make it 3–1. Each team held serve (4-2), then Mids broke the Terriers again to make the score 5-2. Boston broke Navy and then held serve to cut the deficit to 5-4, but the Mids served the next game to earn the all-important point.

The remaining match at No. 2 between Navy Olivia Fermo And Emily Tannenbaum and Boston's Kaitlin Tan and Emily Zhao were in a tiebreaker, with the Terriers holding an early 2-1 lead when the match was stopped due to the point being decided.

There were five rematches today of the respective singles lineups that last appeared on the court when the teams last met. The Terriers had won four of those matches, with the fifth, between Tannenbaum and Carlsten, left unfinished with the score tied at 4-4 in the third set. Today the teams shared the four recently played matches to the end.

The first three singles matches to end did so within five minutes of each other, and when the third left the court the score was tied, 2–2.

First, Boston's Ellie Gyuro posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Shanker at No. 6 singles. Bakaityte quickly followed with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 2 Johns. Then that of the Navy Makaila Cheng defeated Sydney Sharma 6-2, 6-0 on Flight No. 5 to level the aggregate score.

Gyuro had defeated Shanker and Bakaityte defeated Johns in Boston earlier this year, while Cheng had a victory over Rhea Rai, who was not in the lineup for the Terriers today.

Carlsten then defeated Tannenbaum 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 singles to give the Terriers a 3-2 lead.

That left two games on adjacent courts for Navy to win them all, while Boston was one win away from the championship.

When the teams met on April 6, Tan had beaten Chaudry 6-2, 6-4 and Zhao had recorded a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Lee.

Tan started today's match with a 6-0 win over Chaudry in the first set. Chaudry fought back to win the second set 6-3 and parlayed that momentum into a 6-2 victory in the third set.

Lee won today's first set against Zhao 6-2, but saw Zhao win the second set 6-1, making the last match left on the court a third set. Zhao got an early break of service, but Lee quickly responded with a break to make it 4-4. Lee held on (5-4), but so did Zhao (5-5). That result repeated itself again, making the score 6-6 and the match going into a decisive tiebreak.

The players traded breaks of serve on the breaker's first two points, then Zhao held on for her second offering to take a 2–1 lead. Zhao then broke both of Lee's serves and held her next serve to jump in front, 5-1. Lee broke Zhao and held both her serves to climb back into the frame, albeit trailing 5-4, and Zhao held the next two serves.

Zhao held her first serve to take a 6–4 lead and gain two championship points. Lee fought off one point against her (6-5) and then held serve to tie the score at 6-6. She held serve again to give Navy its first championship point in school history. A 163-minute match and a wait of more than a decade and a half for this opportunity came to an end when the lefty Zhau sent a forehand past the opposite baseline.

“I want to talk about my senior class first,” Puryear said. “What you saw today was a reflection of who they are. Even if Sam didn't win today, even if Stella Ribaudo Not playing today, the team is really following the example that they set in terms of who we are and how they compete and how we interact as a team. And then the second class, they have taken that (guidance) and embodied it. Emily has been rock solid all year. She couldn't win today, but in every game this year we've had several people who have gone the extra mile. That's what you saw today. Emily and Sam didn't win, so Sia, Kate and Makaila came forward. I think our senior class has done a good job of giving our younger players a sense of who and what it means to be a member of Navy women's tennis. “I'm truly proud of them, humbled by who they are and what they bring to the table every day to represent the Naval Academy and our team and ourselves in an exemplary manner on and off the field.”

The 2024 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on April 29 at 6:30 PM, with the first and second rounds of the event scheduled for the first weekend in May.

“It (the NCAA Tournament) is going to be a great experience,” Puryear said. “To have the selection show and travel to probably a top-16 team is something we're looking forward to. It's something they've worked hard for and hopefully it will spur them on to even greater successes in the future.”

Marine 4, Boston U. 3

Doubles – Navy wins the doubles point (1-3)

1. Sia Chaudry / Samantha Johannes (NAVY) final Blanka DeMicheli / Uma Bakaityte (BU) 6-4

2. Olivia Fermo / Emily Tannenbaum (NAVY) vs. Kaitlin Tan/Emily Zhao (BU) 6-6 (1-2), incomplete

3. Kate Lee / Parvathi Shanker (NAVY) final Victoria Carlsten / Nina Gulbransen (BU) 6-4

Singles (5-2-6-1-3-4)