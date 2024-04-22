Cricket club veteran escapes jail after sending intimate photos to teenage girl

Sports
A Melbourne cricket club veteran has escaped prison after allegedly preying on a young girl.
Leigh Howes, 33, pleaded guilty last week to multiple charges, including encouraging a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity, and was scheduled for sentencing in the Melbourne District Court on Monday.
The Epping Cricket Club member used social media app Snapchat to encourage the teenage girl to send him sexual photos.
The court heard evidence of messages in which the enemy said: 'F***I forgot how beautiful your breasts are'.
The victim sent him a photo of which he then took a screenshot. He then asked her to “go lower.”
Leigh Howes was convicted after sending intimate images to a teenage girl
Howes met the child while volunteering at the cricket club and asked her if she was 'shaved or hairy'.
The girl refused to send Howes any more photos after telling him to “stop saving my photos” because “you're going to jail.”
He also sent her pictures of his penis.
Howes escaped from prison and was given a two-year community corrections order. Magistrate Kay Robertson also made him a registered sex offender for 15 years and told Howes to report any alleged criminal behavior by former associates to police.
He filed a belated complaint with the court highlighting a media article in which he received “annoying” and “disturbing” phone calls from “former friends and associates.”
However, the magistrate insisted that 'people had to trust the justice system'.
“She has done nothing wrong, she has done absolutely nothing wrong, it is incredibly damaging to her future,” she said of his “terribly wrong” behavior.
'There is no excuse for breaking the law as you have done, you will be punished if you volunteer, work in schools, that is where people should have a clean record
“And of course the reputation of that cricket club will also suffer because of what you have done.”
The cricket club volunteer said he sent the images because he was 'sad'
Howes' home was raided by police earlier this year, where they discovered the obscene images. He admitted the penis photos were of him and said he committed the behavior because he was “sad.”
“I have problems in my life,” Howes told police.
He assisted the club both on match day and in the canteen. He also joined the maintenance department of a local school.
A psychological report found Howes was at a 'moderate risk' of offending again.
'It concerns a (then) 32-year-old man and girl. That is not a 'friendship' that is inappropriate,” the prosecutor argued as they fought for a prison sentence.
“It is insulting to the community and requires charges.”
