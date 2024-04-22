Piwowar and Sellado play main tournaments in Luxembourg





April 21, 2024 | Paul Stimpson Kacper Piwowar and Abraham Sellado reached the knockout stages in two age groups at the WTT Youth Contender Luxembourg. Both advanced with one win in two in the older under-17 group stage, before losing out to higher-ranked players in the round of 64: Sellado (WR 326) against France's Noah Vitel (WR 169) and Piwowar (WR 301) to world number 63 junior Julian Rzihauschek of Austria. In the under-15s, Piwowar and Sellado both led their groups and were given byes from the last 64 to the last 32. Both were defeated: Sellado by Mateusz Gawlas from Poland (WR 383) and Piwowar by the Austrian Tobias Tischberger (WR 380). Prayrit Ahluwalia and Shahuraj Nimse went out in the group stage for the under-17s and under-15s, as did Sinan Surensoy in the under-15s. However, Surensoy took a notable scalp in the under-13s, beating top seed and eventual champion Miroslav Schmidt of Bulgaria 3-2 (11-7, 3-11, 9-11, 11-9, 14-12). Schmidt is at number 416 on the world junior list, with Surensoy at 1,182. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Surensoy to get out of the group as his record of two wins and two losses placed him in third place, with the top two advancing to the knockouts. In the Under-15 Mixed Doubles, India's Sellado and Vaishnavi Jaiswal advanced through the first round and reached the last 32, edging out South Korea's Lee Dahye and Kim Seongwon, the sixth pair in the competition. Results Singles for boys under 17

Qualification group 23

Nathan Pilard (FRA) v Abraham Sealed 3-2 (8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8)

Sealed bt Tarvachinbo Buyan (MGL) 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-9) Qualification group 24

Jan Skalda (CZE) vs Prayrit Ahluwalia 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9)

Volodymyr Nevizhyn (UKR) vs Ahluwalia 3-0 (11-4, 12-10, 11-8) Qualification group 25

Noah Vitel (FRA) vs Kacper Piwowar 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-6)

Piwowar bt Bilguun Enkh-Amgalan (MGL) 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-6) Qualification group 29

Rija Warin (FRA) vs Shahuraj Nimse 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-4)

Jan Mrugala (POL) bt Nimse 3-0 (11-4, 11-0, 11-9) Round of 64

Noah Vitel (FRA) bt sealed 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-6)

Julian Rzihauschek (AUT) defeated Piwowar 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-7) Singles for boys under 15 years old

Qualification group 3

Emanuel Otalvaro (COL) vs Sinan Surensoy 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-7)

Kazuto Itagaki (GER) vs Surensoy 3-0 (11-8, 12-10, 11-7) Qualification group 11

Aaron Sahr (LUX) vs Prayrit Ahluwalia 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-3)

Wang Zining (CHN) defeated Ahluwalia 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-3) Qualification group 12

Kacper Piwowar bt Tarvachinbo Buyan (MGL) 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-6)

Brewer Benjamin Vamosi (HUN) 3-1 (7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8) Qualification group 14

Abraham Sealed vs Bilguun Enkh-Amgalan (MGL) 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7)

Sealed by Daniel Nagy (GER) 3-2 (11-6, 4-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-7) Qualification group 22

Nolan Johnston (FRA) v Shahuraj Nimse 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7)

Lucas Adao (POR) bt Nimse 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-9) Round of 32

Mateusz Gawlas (POL) bt sealed 3-2 (10-12, 11-6, 11-7, 12-14, 11-3)

Tobias Tischberger (AUT) bt Piwowar 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-8) Singles for boys under 13 years old

Qualification group 1

Andrej Meier (GER) vs Sinan Surensoy 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-1)

Surensoy bt Tuvshinsaikhan Ganbaatar (MGL) 3-1 (11-9, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9)

Surensoy bt Miroslav Schmidt (BUL) 3-2 (11-7, 3-11, 9-11, 11-9, 14-12)

Philip Theisen (LUX) defeated Surensoy 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-4) Mixed doubles under 15 years

Round of 64

Abraham Sellado & Vaishnavi Jaiswal (IND) bt Spyros Sariginannidis & Kinda Mostafa (LUX) 3-1 (11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-3) Round of 32

Lee Dahye & Kim Seongwon (KOR) vs Sellado & Jaiswal 3-0 11-7, 11-9, 11-6)

