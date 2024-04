Colonels sweep Huskies in Extra Innings thriller

Next game: at LSU 23-04-2024 | 6:30 PM April 23 (Tue) / 6:30 PM bee LSU History Houston, Texas The Nicholls State University baseball team defeated HCU 6-5 in 12 innings on Sunday afternoon at Reckling Park. Kaden Amundson moved Drake Anderson And Brayden Kuriger to third and second base with a bunt after opening the final frame by getting hit by pitches. In the next at bat Parker Coddou hit a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Anderson to score the winning run. Winning pitcher Dylan Farley who took the final out of the 11th inning with a runner on third base, closed the door in the 12th with three flyouts to secure his second win of the season. The Colonels broke a scoreless tie in the third then Jaden Collura scored a triple to right center field that brought Anderson to the plate. Collura later scored on a wild pitch. After a goalless fourth Cade Crosby opened the fifth frame with a full count solo home run to give the Red & Gray a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Huskies finally go to starting pitcher Michael Quevedo when Parker Edwards and Josh Printer hit home runs to tie the game at 3. The teams remained tied until the 11th when Amundson, who led off the inning, was hit by a pitch and later advanced to third base on an error scored on a wild pitch. Garrett Felix reached on a fielder's choice and Coddou scored to put the Colonels up at second. With two behind and one on, Prinser hit a two-run blast to left field to tie the game at 5. Quevedo struckout four batters, allowed three runs and six hits in six full innings. ON DECK The Red & Gray improve to 24-14 overall and 10-5 in SLC action and will play midweek games at LSU (April 23) and LA Tech (April 24).

