Final confrontation of world table tennis in Fukuoka





WORLD TABLE TENNIS (WTT) today announced that WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 will conclude this year's WTT Series calendar. Fans can also expect a double dose of table tennis action thanks to the parallel events for men and women. The showdown will take place from November 20 to 24 at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, with the top 16 singles players and the top 8 doubles pairs competing for the title of season champions. WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 marks a significant milestone as the second ever WTT event to be hosted in Japan, following the groundbreaking WTT Finals Women Nagoya 2023. The event not only highlights Japan's significant contribution to the sport, but also highlights the country's promising talent and vibrant fan base eager to support their heroes on home soil. I am very happy that the WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 will be held in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, and I would like to welcome you here. I am honored that the WTT Men's and Women's Singles and Doubles Finals will be held simultaneously for the first time in the world. I look forward to many wonderful matches played here in Fukuoka by the best players in the world. To all players and fans: see you in Fukuoka, said Seitaro Hattori, Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture. Nestled in the scenic Fukuoka Prefecture on Kyushu Island, Kitakyushu boasts a captivating mix of industrial heritage and natural splendor. The quaint streets and retro buildings of Mojiko Retro offer a glimpse into the city's past, while Kokura Castle is a symbol of feudal power set amid lush gardens. Nature lovers, meanwhile, can head to Hiraodai to marvel at limestone plateaus and caves. With its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, Kitakyushu invites table tennis fans to explore the city's sights while taking part in the WTT Finals action. Kazuhisa Takeuichi, Mayor of Kitakyushu City, said: We are honored that Kitakyushu has been chosen to host the WTT Finals, a competition that brings together the best players in the world to determine the number one player of the year. Kitakyushu City has produced many players from the Japanese national team, including Hina Hayata, who currently plays on the world stage, creating a lot of enthusiasm for table tennis. We look forward to warmly welcoming all players and fans from all over the world with the unique hospitality that Kitakyushu City has to offer. WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 guarantees electric entertainment, with the world's biggest stars entering the arena. World No. 1 Sun Yingsha, who is undefeated in the Women's WTT Finals, is expected to return in 2024 to defend her crown again. On the men's side, newly crowned world number 1 Wang Chuqin will focus on the three-peat position after claiming back-to-back titles at the WTT Finals Men Doha 2023. The WTT Finals event is the crescendo of our WTT Series, a testament to the incredible journey of athletes, fans and the sport itself throughout the year. By celebrating the achievements of our athletes, we also want to celebrate and thank the global community that has supported us and grown with us. WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 will set an exciting precedent for the future and promises to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in table tennis, said Steve Dainton, Chief Executive Officer of WTT.

