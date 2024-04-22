Baseball beats Brown twice on Sunday to win Sweep Series





Next game: at Seton Hall 4/24/2024 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON April 24 (Wed) / 4:00 PM bee Seton Hall PROVIDENCE, RI Columbia baseball capped a sweep of Brown with a 19-7 win in game one, followed by a 6-1 victory in game two in Sunday's doubleheader at Attanasio Family Field. Columbia (19-14, 12-3) has won four straight games and holds a two-game lead over Cornell for first place in the Ivy League standings. All nine Columbia starters recorded a hit in each game of this weekend's series. The Lions play at Seton Hall on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4 p.m Game 1 Summary The Lions got on the board in the opening inning after a Skye Selinsky RBI groundout. Columbia threatened further, but left the bases loaded in the top of the first inning and settled for just one run. Selinsky hit his seventh home run of the year in his second at bat of the day and increased Columbia's lead to 4-0 in the second inning. In his next at bat, an inning later, Selinsky again went deep to give the Lions an 8-0 lead and recorded his sixth RBI of the game. a Griffin Palfrey RBI double in the fifth extended Columbia's lead to 9-2. Brown (8-24, 3-12) clawed back into the game, posting a four spot in the bottom of the fifth and chasing down starter Joe Bladen out of the game. Sheets' final line was four-plus innings, seven hits, six runs (five earned), three walks and two strikeouts. Selinsky's hot day at the plate continued as he drove in his seventh run on a single in the sixth inning as part of a five-run frame for the Lions. Columbia opened a 14-6 lead. The seven RBIs were a career-high for Selinsky. Palfrey then hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to build a 19–6 lead. It was his second home run of the season. Cole Hagen scored five points in the first game, tying a single-game record. The senior also had four hits and four RBIs in the win. Game 2 Summary Hage wasted no time in the series finale, leading off with his 10th home run of the year. He extended his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 31 games. Owen Estabrook and Palfrey each hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 3-0 Lions. Later in the inning, Jack Kail And Anton Lazits drove in runs to increase the lead to 6-0. Beginner Thomas Santana earned the win after six scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed four hits and struck out five. J.D. Ogden and Palfrey ended the game from the bullpen. Follow the lions

For the latest Columbia baseball news, follow @CULionsBaseball on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2024/4/21/baseball-defeats-brown-twice-on-sunday-to-sweep-series.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos