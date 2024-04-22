Pat Maroon shows Bruins and Leafs why he's built for playoff hockey

Browns

“The boys didn't get three cups for nothing.” Pat Maroon distributed six hits against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Pat Maroon's impact on the Bruins bench is easy to understand.

The veteran winger — his name is engraved three times on the Stanley Cup — can be seen keeping his linemates grounded amid the chaos of playoff hockey, with pats on the back and words of encouragement.

And of course, there's the optics of the 6-foot-4, 234-pound powerhouse dumping Toronto defenseman Timothy Liljegren on Boston's bench Saturday night — shocking an already rabid TD Garden crowd.

That courage and combative approach on the ice are two valuable things when the calendar turns to April.

And in his first playoff appearance in a black and gold jersey, Maroon showed why Boston wanted to bring him on board for their final Cup run.

“There's a lot of emotion coming our way, especially because the crowd is into it,” Jim Montgomery said of the tone Maroon sets on the ice. “The play he makes, I mean that's what he's good at, is making subtle plays that build the team play.

“And what he's really good at is on the bench, and what we've noticed is, like Nick Foligno, a lot of positive talk, a lot of reinforcement of what the game plan is.”

Based on Maroon's approach against the Maple Leafs in Game 1, the Bruins' strategy on Saturday was to land as many marks as possible against their Original Six foe. On a night when Boston dished out a total of 51 hits against Toronto, Maroon led the way with six hits in his 11:28 of ice time.

Maroon caused a lot of damage in and around the net on Saturday.

Maroon's knack for dropping opposing skaters with a bone-crunching check or a right hook is well documented. But the Bruins didn't just add Maroon to their roster to simply serve as a physical deterrent.

“When he's on the ice, his ability to hold onto pucks, his ability to make plays, I think it's incredibly underrated,” Montgomery said of Maroon's play before this first round started. “A lot of people talk about Maroon and his fists, for lack of a better word. To me he is a hockey player. He has won three cups because he is a hockey player.”

Maroon made an immediate impact in his first shift of Saturday's game. While holding a puck near the boards, Maroon found himself in the crosshairs of Leafs scrapper Ryan Reaves and 6-foot-4 blueliner Joel Edmundson.

Most NHLers probably would have thrown the puck into no man's land to avoid the heat — or coughed up the cookie after hitting the glass. Of course, Maroon isn't built like most NHLers.

With two skaters pulled toward him, Maroon instead turned the puck over to linemate Jesper Boqvist, who took off on the other side of the ice. With Reaves and Edmundson both trying to topple Maroon, the Leafs had just one skater back as Boqvist and Johnny Beecher pushed the puck toward Ilya Samsonov.

Seconds later, Beecher fired Boqvist's feed, giving Boston a lead just 2:26 into the game after the first shot of the night.

“That guy didn't get three Cups for nothing,” Beecher said of Maroon. “He knows how to play the right way. He knows how to manage a game. He was great for me and Boqs, slowing down the game and giving us some advice here and there. He made an incredible play. Without him the goal won't happen.”

Maroon may not be in the top six at this stage of his career. But it is no coincidence that the 35-year-old won three consecutive cups between 2019 and 2021.

The Bruins hope he adds a fourth ring to the final stop of his NHL career.

“He played great tonight with that first goal,” Marchand said of Maroon. “So he understands the importance of the little actions in the game that can make a difference in the outcome and he hammers home that and he holds the guys accountable.

“It's not easy for a guy to come in on a deadline and behave like that and have that confidence in a room, but because of his experience he does that. It makes a big difference.”