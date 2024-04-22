Nelly Korda wins fifth LPGA title in a row





WORLD NO. 1 Nelly Korda continued her stellar winning streak as she claimed her fifth consecutive LPGA Tour title at the Chevron Championship on Sunday. The American shot a closing 69 at The Club at Carlton Woods for a championship record 13 under par (275 total), two shots ahead of Sweden's Maja Stark. Korda became the only player to shoot all four rounds at The Chevron Championship in the 1960s with rounds of 68, 69, 69 and 69. After the weather conditions on Saturday, Korda had to complete the last seven holes of her third round on Sunday morning. She posted a three-under-par 69 and was tied for second with Canada's Brooke Henderson and one behind 54-hole leader Haeran Ryu of Korea. Three birdies on the front nine of her final round gave Korda a three-shot cushion and the 25-year-old grabbed another shot on the 10th hole. Despite dropping shots at 11 and 15, Korda stood on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead, which was cut to one when Stark birdied the closing par-five hole. Without hesitation, Korda hit her second shot to the back edge of the green, two-putting from 30 feet for a closing birdie and her second major title after the 2021 KPMG Womens PGA Championship. My very first major competing in a major was at the US Womens Open in Sebonack in 2013, and back then I dreamed of winning major championships. To now have two under my belt is a dream come true, said Korda, who took her LPGA Tour title to 13. Henderson's closing 72 placed her in joint third place at 10 under par with American Lauren Coughlin, who closed with an excellent 68 to move up the leaderboard. Ryu settled for a lone fifth-place finish, one shot further back after a final-round 74. Korda tied the LPGA Tour record for most consecutive victories in tournaments entered with five victories, becoming the third player to achieve the feat since 1978, joining Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam. She will have a chance to top that pair this week at the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro. I'm going to enjoy this now, and then I'll think about it. It was a great time. Hopefully I keep the streak alive. But I'm so grateful that I was able to compete week in and week out and make it five in a row, Korda noted. This was Korda's ninth start at the Chevron Championship and her fourth consecutive top-three finish in the major. She finished solo third in 2023, third in 2021 and second in 2020, and did not play in 2022 due to injury. Korda is the youngest American to claim a second women's major title since Juli Inkster in 1984. The US$1.2 million (RM5.8 million) winner's check boosted Korda's official season earnings to US$2.5 million (RM12 million), propelling her past the US$11 million (RM53 million) career earnings mark with US$11.4 million ( RM55 million). She is the fastest player to reach US$2 million (RM9.6 million) in single-season earnings in LPGA Tour history.

