Syracuse defeated by Pitt in series finale





PITTSBURGH, PA. Syracuse lost the series finale 7-5 to Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon at Vartabedian Field. Syracuse lost the series finale 7-5 to Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon at Vartabedian Field. The Panthers hit four home runs in the first inning on their way to improving to 15-29 overall and 6-15 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Senior Angel Jasso recorded her third multi-hit game of the series for Syracuse (21-20, 5-13 ACC), driving in two of the team's three runs in the loss. HOW IT HAPPENED AGAINST PITT: The Panthers jumped on the Orange pitching staff early, hitting four long balls in the home half of the opening half to take an early 6-0 lead. Syracuse cut the lead in half in the next half inning, using a pair of two singles and a walk to load the bases for the sophomore Madelyn Lopez . Lopez also drew a free pass to take home freshmen Makenzie Foster . Jasso then singled to right to plate a pair. Amanda Ramirez gave the home team a four-run lead in the bottom of the second inning after a two-out offering from senior Lindsey Hendriks . Adriana Romano followed Panthers starter Olivia Stefanoni and threw 4.2 innings in relief. Syracuse appeared to be making a comeback in the top of the seventh inning as a junior Taylor Posner led off the frame with a single. Knight followed suit, launching the first pitch she saw over the wall for her second home run in as many games, cutting Pitt's lead in half, 7–5, and chasing Romano out of the ballgame. Stefanoni re-entered the match and stopped further damage to secure the win for the Panthers. Syracuse used three pitchers in the loss. Graduated student Jessie DiPasquale made her third start of the season and was followed by Hendirx. The left-hander threw 2.1 innings for the sophomore Madison Knight took over and threw three scoreless frames. OF INTEREST: Syracuse is 29-15 against Pitt. The 44 games are the most against an opponent in program history.

Syracuse recorded double-digit hits in all three games, the first time with at least 10 hits in three games during an ACC series since March 26-28, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

Jasso's 19th multi-hit game this season passes Alicia Hansen (2018) for the second-highest score by a senior in program history. Her 51 career multi-hit games are tied with Stephanie Watts for fifth.

Foster recorded a pair of hits in the loss, her seventh multi-hit performance of the season.

Knight hit a home run in back-to-back games for the first time in her career.

Knight has yielded two runs in her last three outings. In that span, the sophomore has thrown 10.0 innings and allowed just two free passes. NEXT ONE: Syracuse embarks on a 10-game homestand to close out the regular season, starting with a doubleheader against Le Moyne. The first pitch in the opening match from Skytop Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. For complete coverage of Syracuse softball, follow us on Facebook (/cusesb), Twitter (@CuseSB) and Instagram (@cusesb).

