By Ballyclare High School on April 22, 2024

After resourceful match planning and a tremendous effort to prepare the ground at Hollinger Park, Ballyclare High School managed to host three of the five scheduled McCullough Cup cricket matches against Belfast Royal Academy, despite recent bad weather.

The first competitive matches of the local cricket season at senior level may have been postponed until early May by the Northern Cricket Union, but at school level the players were keen to get started.

The 1st XI recorded an excellent win by two wickets despite playing without Finn Lutton, who represented Ireland Under 19s against Guernsey. Six Ballyclare bowlers were used as BRA were limited to a modest total of 84 all out. The leading wicket-taker was Austin Adair, who returned figures of 3 for 11, while Jack Smyth and Jude Semple both claimed two wickets. Opening bowlers Jacob Scarlett and Evan Carlisle took one wicket each, while Jude Wilson provided valuable support with an economic spell, conceding just 15 runs from his four overs.

Jacob Scarlett was the only Ballyclare batter to reach double figures, scoring 18 unbeaten runs. However, allowing wides proved costly to the BRA attack and Ballyclare ultimately secured victory by two wickets thanks to the efforts of lower order batters Matthew McCourt, Nathan Lynas and Lea Matthews, with the latter two remaining unbeaten as the winning points were secured.

Ballyclare recorded another encouraging win at Under 12 level, giving the players an excellent start to their competitive school cricket. The individual highlights of the team's seven-wicket success were 31 runs for James McKnight and two wickets for Noah Morton.

The Under 13 team lost to their BRA counterparts by seven wickets. Only Ollie McKee and Gareth Sempey reached double figures, with Ballyclare posting 64 all out. BRA achieved their target with seven wickets and ten overs to spare, with the concession of 22 wides contributing significantly to the visitors' chase.