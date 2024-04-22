Sports
Cricket Report – Ballyclare High School
By Ballyclare High School on April 22, 2024
After resourceful match planning and a tremendous effort to prepare the ground at Hollinger Park, Ballyclare High School managed to host three of the five scheduled McCullough Cup cricket matches against Belfast Royal Academy, despite recent bad weather.
The first competitive matches of the local cricket season at senior level may have been postponed until early May by the Northern Cricket Union, but at school level the players were keen to get started.
The 1st XI recorded an excellent win by two wickets despite playing without Finn Lutton, who represented Ireland Under 19s against Guernsey. Six Ballyclare bowlers were used as BRA were limited to a modest total of 84 all out. The leading wicket-taker was Austin Adair, who returned figures of 3 for 11, while Jack Smyth and Jude Semple both claimed two wickets. Opening bowlers Jacob Scarlett and Evan Carlisle took one wicket each, while Jude Wilson provided valuable support with an economic spell, conceding just 15 runs from his four overs.
Jacob Scarlett was the only Ballyclare batter to reach double figures, scoring 18 unbeaten runs. However, allowing wides proved costly to the BRA attack and Ballyclare ultimately secured victory by two wickets thanks to the efforts of lower order batters Matthew McCourt, Nathan Lynas and Lea Matthews, with the latter two remaining unbeaten as the winning points were secured.
Ballyclare recorded another encouraging win at Under 12 level, giving the players an excellent start to their competitive school cricket. The individual highlights of the team's seven-wicket success were 31 runs for James McKnight and two wickets for Noah Morton.
The Under 13 team lost to their BRA counterparts by seven wickets. Only Ollie McKee and Gareth Sempey reached double figures, with Ballyclare posting 64 all out. BRA achieved their target with seven wickets and ten overs to spare, with the concession of 22 wides contributing significantly to the visitors' chase.
|
Sources
2/ https://ballyclarehigh.co.uk/cricket-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Roundup: Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh and more…
- Cricket Report – Ballyclare High School
- Vuori opens at Scottsdale Fashion Square
- WM CELEBRATES EARTH DAY AT NEW YORK CLOSURE BELL STOCK AND ANNOUNCES SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
- Nat Geo's Octopus Secret: Dr. Alex Schnell
- Milestones, achievements, and future direction
- Bhayangkara Hospital and West Sulawesi Regional Police alert Pamkes Team for President Joko Widodo's visit
- Two years past, two years to come, my whole life ahead of me – The Daily Free Press
- Syracuse defeated by Pitt in series finale
- Google releases second April update to fix Pixel connectivity issues
- A 2.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Chiljuk Province, southeast of the country – Korea Herald
- Imran Khan reveals comeback plan made him uneasy, happy he's being sidelined