2024 Women's Tennis Tournament Bracket Revealed





ROSEMONT, Ill. The Big Ten Conference has unveiled the full bracket for the 2024 Big Ten Womens Tennis Tournament on April 24-28 at the Varsity Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For more information about the 2024 Big Ten Womens Tennis Tournament, visit the official tournament website at bigten.org/WTEN. Michigan (23-3, 11-0 Big Ten) is the No. 1 seed for this year's tournament after capturing their 12th Big Ten Championship on Sunday. The Wolverines, who are ranked No. 2 in the latest ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) rankings, are the defending Big Ten Tournament champions and captured their sixth conference postseason crown last year with a 4-2 win over Ohio State in the championship match. Michigan opens Big Ten Tournament play on Friday with a quarterfinal matchup at 10 a.m. (ET) against the winner of the second-round game betweenN No. 8 seed Purdue and No. 9 seed Minnesota. State of Ohio (17-6, 10-1) earned the No. 2 seed for this year's tournament, dropping just one game in conference play (4-1 vs. Michigan on March 15). The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 15 in the ITA rankings and have three Big Ten Tournament titles to their name (2016, 2017, 2021). Ohio State begins its postseason schedule Friday at 2:00 PM (ET) with a tournament quarterfinal against the winner of the second round between No. 7 seed Iowa and 10th-seeded Penn State. Northwest (18-6, 9-2) earned the No. 3 seed for the Big Ten tournament. Northwestern is 34th in this week's ITA rankings and will aim for its 18th spote Big Ten Tournament title and the first since 2014. The Wildcats will begin this year's tournament Friday at 2:00 PM (ET) in a quarterfinal against both number 6 Maryland, no. 11 Nebraska or No. 14 Indiana. Rounding out the top four seeds are Wisconsin (17-5, 8-3), which claimed the last of the tournament double-byes in the quarterfinals on head-to-head results against fifth-ranked Illinois after the two teams finished the regular season tied 8-3 in the conference rankings. The Badgers are ranked No. 29 in the ITA rankings and have one Big Ten Tournament title to their credit, which came in 1996. Wisconsin will play No. 5 seed Illinois, No. 12 seed Rutgers or No. 12 seed Michigan on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Two additional ties were broken using the Big Ten Conference's tiebreaker procedures. Maryland and Iowa ranked sixth with 6-5 conference records and Minnesota and Penn State ranked ninth with matching 4-7 records. Both ties were decided by the team with the highest ITA national ranking after the final regular season match receiving the higher seed. The 202The schedule of the 4 Big Ten Womens Tennis Tournament is as follows: Wednesday April 2 4 (first round) Match 1 (#12 Rutgers vs. #13 Michigan State) Afternoon ET Match 2 (#11 Nebraska vs. #14 Indiana) Afternoon ET Thursday April 25 (second round) Match 3 (#8Purdue vs. #9 Minnesota) 10am ET Match 4 (#5 Illinois vs. Match 1 winner) 10:00 AM ET Match 5 (#7 Iowa vs. #10 Penn State) 2:00 PM ET Match 6 (#6 Maryland vs. Match 2 winner) 2:00 PM ET Friday April 26 (quarter-finals) Match 7 (#1 Michigan vs. winner of match 3) 10am ET Match 8 (#4 Wisconsin vs. winner of match 4) 10am ET Match 9 (#2 Ohio State vs. winner of Match 5) 2:00 PM ET Match 10 (#3 Northwestern vs. Match 6 winner) 2:00 PM ET Saturday April 2nd7 (semi-finals) Match 11 (match 7 vs. winner of match 8) Noon ET Match 12 (Match 9 vs. winner of match 10) Noon ET Sunday April 28 (championship) Match 13 (Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 12) Noon ET NOTES: All times are approximate and subject to change for matches streamed on B1G+ (details available at bigtenplus.com). For more information, visit the tournament website at bigten.org/WTEN.

