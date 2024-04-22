Jeddah will host its first ever World Table Tennis Championships

LONDON: Ivan Rakitic hopes his strong brotherly bond with his former Croatia teammate Luka Modric can convince the ageless maestro to join him at Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

Modric may be 38, but Rakitic said his enduring class was something his fellow Real Madrid midfielder, free-scoring tyro Jude Bellingham, could learn from.

Modrics' contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer and rumors of a move to Saudi Arabia are circulating. Rakitic, who is keen to be reunited with his former teammate, would like to help facilitate this.

If you come to Saudi Arabia but not to Al-Shabab, you will have some problems with me, Rakitic told Arab News with a laugh when asked what he would say to Modric, whom he said was like a brother to me is.

Rakitic suffered an injury in the 4-3 home defeat to Al-Hilal and was absent from Al-Shabab's 5-0 win over Abha on Thursday, a result that leaves them in ninth place in the Saudi Pro League.

The 36-year-old joined the Riyadh club from La Liga side Sevilla in January and told Arab News via Zoom that he would love to share a pitch again with Modric, with whom he played for Croatia for 12 years until his international retirement in 2019.

The duo's majesty in midfield helped Croatia reach the 2018 World Cup final, which they lost 4-2 to France.

If he decides to move, that would be great. I would call him immediately after two minutes to try to do everything for Al-Shabab, for Saudi, to get him to the Saudi Pro League, or to give him any information he might need.

If he decides to stay in Madrid for another year, I think it would also be great to enjoy Luka at the highest level.

Rakitic, a renowned playmaker after trophy-laden spells at Barcelona and Sevilla, is well placed to assess the merits of other leading midfielders.

About the qualities of England's Bellingham, who had a wonderful debut season at Real Madrid at the age of 20 and won Sunday's 3-2 victory over Barcelona, ​​Rakitic said: Of course (there are many talented young players). ) and Jude is one of the first ones we look for, but I like the old generation. I love Luka, (Kevin) De Bruyne, Bernardo. I have (so much) respect for Real Madrid because they could understand that they had to implement this generational change step by step by giving the chance to great talents like Bellingham, (Federico) Valverde and (Eduardo) Camavinga. But there is still a lot to learn from Luka and Toni (Kroos).

Bellingham, Camavinga, Modric and Kroos will all appear at Euro 2024 this summer and Rakitic is expecting a very special tournament. He said there would certainly be surprises and named hosts Germany, France and Portugal as his top contenders.

Rakitic also believes Croatia and evergreen Modric can have a big tournament despite being in a tough group with Spain and Italy.

He is also enthusiastic about the fact that Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup in 2034.

I think it will be the best World Cup because if the Saudis are at the top of anything, it is in terms of organization and motivation, he said.

No interview with Rakitic would be complete without mentioning the iconic triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez, with whom Rakitic had a quiet time in Barcelona.

Why not? I think we can do a lot of important things together, Rakitic said when Arab News put forward the dream scenario in which he and the legendary trio would join forces in Saudi Arabia.

Messi may have rejected Al-Hilal's $399 million-a-year contract in favor of Inter Miami in the US last summer, but remains the kingdom's tourism ambassador.

Xavi has pledged to step down as Barcelona manager this summer and has significant experience in the Middle East, having played and managed Al-Sadd in Qatar between 2015 and 2021.

Iniesta is already in the region after joining Emirates Club in the UAE on a one-year deal in August.

I think the season we played together, 2014-2015, was the best team in the history of football, Rakitic said.

Barcelona won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, becoming the first European team to secure the treble twice, a feat matched by Bayern Munich in 2020.

(We achieved) the perfect Champions League that season (by beating) the French champions (Paris Saint-Germain), the English champions (Manchester City), the German champions (Bayern Munich) and the Italian champions (Juventus). It was the best possible season.

Messi is said to have asked Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham last year to persuade Rakitic to join his club.

But Rakitic said he had never spoken to the former England, Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

Hopefully I can talk to him because I'm a big fan, he said.

I wear my (Adidas) Predators because I saw him take his free kicks with (those boots). If David would like to meet up and even take a few free kicks together, that would be great.