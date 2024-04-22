My dad wanted me to play cricket, now I'm in the Hall of Fame!

After being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, Andrew Cole looks back on his career and what made it so special.

About being inducted into the Hall of Fame

“I am proud of everything I have achieved in football, and that is thanks to my family, my coaches and my teammates. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame makes me very proud.

“Football is a game with ups and downs, but I have loved every minute of my career. My father wanted me to play cricket, but I said, No, dad, I think I am good at football. Looking back on my career is always satisfying.” with great pride and puts a smile on my face.

“The reason you play football and compete at the highest level is to win big trophies. It was so special for me to win so many trophies and five Premier Leagues. My first win was crazy and after that I just wanted more.”

About his winning mentality

“Sometimes I hear people say: it's not about winning. When you play at an elite level, what is it about? It's about winning.

“If you play for one of the leading clubs and there is a chance to win the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, then that is what you have to do.

“That was always my mentality, ever since I was a kid. I wanted to be a winner. I just wanted to be able to look back on my career and myself and know that I did a great job.”





About why he didn't take penalties

'Twelve meters is too far for me!

“I always told myself that if I couldn't score from open play, I wasn't good enough to play at that level.

“You have to score goals in open play and a penalty is a bonus. Once I saw it that way, and the way I wanted to play, I said to myself: I don't want penalties. I wanted to know I was good.” enough to just score goals in open play.

“People still ask the question now: Coley, do you know that if you had taken penalties you would have been X, Y and Z? I always say: it is what it is.”

When he left Arsenal for Bristol City at the age of twenty

“My biggest motivation was knowing that a lot of people said a lot of things when I left Arsenal. I was more than good enough but I didn't get the chance and that hurt.

But the move to Bristol City was the biggest step I could have made at that stage of my career. Manager Denis Smith came in and paid 500,000 for a kid who hadn't actually played much football. I remember. he said: That's it, Coley. I have no more money now. But I believe in you, I believe you will come here and score goals.'

“Denis was absolutely huge for me because he was willing to take that gamble and was willing to give me the opportunity to play football. I remember him also saying to me, 'I will never stand in your way. someone comes close, You.' He said, “I'll let you go, no problem.” And he was very true to his word.”

During his first Premier League season in 1993/94 for Newcastle

“That season was so special because I think a lot of people didn't know what to expect from Newcastle. People didn't know what to expect from me and I didn't know what to expect from myself either!”

“My first season in the Premier League, playing against players I had seen on TV and to end the season as I did with 34 goals was fantastic, but without the teammates I played with it wasn't possible .

“To know that that record has stood for so long and to know that I didn't score a single penalty that season, that's why I hold it in such high regard.

“I enjoyed playing under Kevin Keegan. I remember him changing my game to what it was at Bristol City, just wanting to get into the penalty area and score goals.

“They are so warm and welcoming, the Geordies. All they want to do is show you how much they enjoyed you playing for their football club and doing what you do best – scoring goals and trying to play well for them.”





About the move to Manchester United

“Paul Ince always said to me, 'Coley, the manager.' [Sir Alex Ferguson] likes you,” and I always laughed and joked about it.

“I was at Newcastle at that stage and to be honest I never believed that move would ever happen. Newcastle bought players to make themselves a stronger team.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. I was about to watch Sheffield United against Manchester United in the FA Cup and I got a phone call: the move to Manchester United had started and I thought: how is that possible? has just been submitted.” in my memory Newcastle and Kevin Keegan were willing to sanction the deal.

“Chris Sutton moved for five million in the summer and that was an awful lot of money at the time. Then I move for six million in January and suddenly the magnifying glass is on myself and on Manchester United.

“I wanted to justify the price tag. That took some time to get used to. But over time, and once I got into my groove and started believing, I think things got a little easier.”

When he finished second in his first Man Utd season in 1994/95…

“We drew the last game of the season, but we lost the title. In the dressing room everyone was talking about how many points we would win the league next season.

“I sat there and said to myself, Wow, this is absolutely incredible. Yes, I'm devastated that we didn't have the chance to go out and win. But just listening to the players' mentality, We couldn't wait to come back next season because that's how disappointed we were when we lost the league.”

On winning his first Premier League trophy

“That's why you play football and play at the highest level: to win things, to win big trophies. It was so special.

“A lot of people have always talked about how winning the first one means a lot and that I'm no different than anyone else.

“It was crazy to win my first, to know that I am a Premier League winner. When you grew up with football and aspire to become a professional footballer, one of the things you want to be able to win is your respective won the first time, it was an amazing feeling, and all I thought was: I want to be able to do it again.

About Man Utd's Treble-winning season of 1998/99

“I don't know where to start or where to end. There is no word for me that can sum it up even after all this time.

“As a kid I always wanted to play at the highest level in the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup. I wanted to win those competitions and be able to do all those things in one season and complete the Treble is something I will never be able to do. to summarize.

“Someone might say I'm very lucky. I guess I'm lucky too. As the saying goes, it's better to be lucky than good.

“It was an absolutely amazing season. It's a bit of a blur now, but it was phenomenal to be able to do what we did and win the Treble that season.

“I don't think we understood how amazing what we achieved was. And if you talk to the majority of the guys who were on the team now, the biggest thing we always said was that we didn't celebrate enough. .

“It took 20 years for another team to do it. Obviously you can't be bigger than the first team that did it! We set the trend.”





About his collaboration with Dwight Yorke

“I love Yorkey, he looks like my brother, but we're so different. We were total opposites. Yin and yang. I think that's why we get along. You know, we laugh about different things. But when we're together, you know, you'd never think we'd been apart.

“Some things in life are meant to be that way. Yorkey came to Manchester United when he did and the manager couldn't bring in Patrick Kluivert the way he wanted.”

On leaving Man Utd for Blackburn Rovers

“I was disappointed when I left Manchester United. I had such a good relationship with the manager and remember him saying to Coley, 'You don't have to go anywhere, you can stay as long as you want.'

'But I've always had that drive and that fire in me. If I don't feel like I have to work a shift, then it's not for me. I think that's because of the way I was raised, by my father and my grandfather.

“You work hard, you work for your own money, you don't depend on anyone and that was always my mentality; I have to make a change.

“I enjoyed it. I went to Blackburn. The only domestic trophy I missed was the League Cup. I went to Blackburn and won that and I was absolutely stoked to complete the set.”