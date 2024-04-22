Chipotle is handing out 'Buy One, Get One Free Entree' for hockey fans





Chipotle is doing a nice deal. On Monday, April 22, after 3:00 PM local time, hockey fans can buy one entree, get one free at the fast casual restaurant. To get the deal, all you have to do is wear your hockey jersey when you order. The offer, timed to coincide with the Stanley Cup Playoffs, is available at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada and is limited to five (!) free menu items per check, according to a press release. Only dinners in restaurants are eligible. According to the release, the chain is a brand that values ​​the unparalleled passion of the hockey community. Since 2021, Chipotle has partnered with the NHL as the brand's largest sports sponsorship to date. Never miss a story you subscribe to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In March, burrito chain Chicken Al Pastor returned to all restaurant locations in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe for a limited time. Chipotle al Pastor.

Chipotle

The protein option briefly appeared on menus around the world in March 2023 and lasted until August. Since they were taken off the menu last summer, fans have flooded fast food restaurants' social media platforms with requests to bring the meal back. “There have been three times more requests to bring back Chicken al Pastor on social media than any other limited-time offering in the brand's history,” the press release said at the time. Customers loved the grilled chicken marinated with peppers, pineapple, lime juice and cilantro, so much so that one in five transactions included the chicken al pastor when it was on the menu, the company added.

