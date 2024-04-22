Celebrate the excitement of the game around the world





Hyderabad: World Table Tennis Day is celebrated every year on April 23. Table Tennis Day marks the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace. It is also a day to encourage people from all over the world to get involved in this sport. The origins of table tennis can be traced back to England in the late 19th century, when it was initially known as ping pong. Some people also know this game as whiff-half. Over time, it developed into a globally recognized sport, captivating millions of people with its fast-paced rallies, strategic gameplay and exciting competitions. Today, table tennis is not just a game, but a passion shared by people from all walks of life. World Table Tennis Day pays tribute to Ivor Montagu, the organizer of the first World Table Tennis Championships in 1926 and the founder and first president of the ITTF. His legacy lives on as table tennis continues to captivate audiences around the world with its exciting matches and passionate players. Table tennis is similar to lawn tennis in terms of rules and regulations. Table tennis is played indoors using small paddles. In the center of the table is a net where players bounce the ball. Table tennis can be played with 2 or 4 players. Besides professional athletes, the game is widely played in schools, colleges and universities, where various competitions (interstate and national levels) are held. Table tennis in India started its journey in the first half of the twentieth century. In India, sports enthusiasts have taken up table tennis in an organized manner since the founding of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) in 1937 in Calcutta (now Kolkata). TTFI is an active member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), founded in 1926. TTFI was instrumental in building the standard of table tennis in India. Indian table tennis players were sent to the Seoul Olympics in 1988 to represent India. It was this year that table tennis was part of the Olympic Games for the first time. In India, table tennis has a rich and storied history, with players like Neha Aggarwal, Soumyajit Ghosh and Manika Batra making significant strides on the national and international stage. Their achievements inspire a new generation of players and showcase the growing talent and potential within the Indian table tennis community. The recent qualification of both the men's and women's national teams for the Olympic Games marks a historic milestone for Indian table tennis and highlights the country's emergence as a formidable force in the sport. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of players, coaches and administrators who have fostered the growth of the game across the country. In addition to the competitive aspect, table tennis offers a host of health benefits that contribute to overall well-being. Scientific studies have shown that table tennis improves hand-eye coordination, develops mental acuity, improves cognitive function, improves reflexes, improves the strength of your legs, arms and torso without overloading the joints, burns calories, helps lose weight , keeps your brain sharp, improves coordination with others and increases mental acuity. As we celebrate World Table Tennis Day, let's reflect on the enduring appeal of this beloved sport and the positive impact it has on individuals and communities. Whether you're a player, a fan or someone curious to know more, take this opportunity to dive into the world of table tennis and experience the thrill of the game first-hand. From the thrilling rallies to the moments of triumph and camaraderie, World Table Tennis Day is a celebration of unity, passion and the lasting legacy of a sport that continues to inspire millions around the world. So grab a paddle, gather with friends and commemorate this special day together with the global table tennis community!” read more Indian men's and women's table tennis teams qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics

