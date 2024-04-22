Scottie Scheffler wins RBC Heritage





HILTON MAIN ISLAND, SC Former University of Texas star Scottie Scheffler scored a three-stroke victory at the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on Monday morning. Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, won for the fourth time in his last five starts and became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the week after capturing the Masters green jacket. Scheffler's current historic streak includes victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters. The only exception was a second-place finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Scheffler is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 to win the week after winning a major. With four wins and a second-place finish in his past five starts, Scheffler is the first player since Woods in 2007-08 to finish in the top two five times in a row. Vijay Singh (2004) is the only other player to have done this in the last thirty years. The win at the RBC Heritage was Scheffler's fourth victory of the season and 10th career PGA TOUR victory, and it was just his 51st start since earning his first career victory at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. Only David Duval had won after his first win fewer starts needed to reach win no. 10. Duval did that in 33 starts and Woods is third on the list with 59 starts. In his 51 starts since the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler has posted 23 top-three finishes and 35 top-10 appearances. All ten of his career wins have come since the start of the 2021-2022 season. He is the first player to win ten (or more) times on the PGA TOUR in a span of three seasons since Dustin Johnson won ten titles between 2015-2016 and 2017-2018. Scheffler's fourth win of the season matched his career high from 2022. He is the fourth player with multiple four-win seasons since the start of 2000, joining Woods (10 times), Singh (three times) and Phil Mickelson (twice). Scheffler has now tied or bettered 40 consecutive TOUR rounds, a streak that began in the final round of the 2023 TOUR Championship. He is now twelve behind Woods' all-time TOUR record of 52 consecutive laps on par or better achieved between 2000 and 2001. The victory marked the 102nd official PGA TOUR victory for the University of Texas Men's Golf program, achieved by 17 different individuals in the TOUR's 98-year history. All-Time PGA TOUR Wins by Former Longhorns Name Number of PGA TOUR wins Ben Crenshaw 19 Tom Kite 19 Jordan Spieth 13 Justin Leonard 12 Scottie Scheffler 10 Mark Brooks 7 Bob Estes 4 Phil Blackmar 3 Wes Ellis 3 Rich Massengale 3 Jonathan Vegas 3 Brandel Chamblee 1 Harrison Frazar 1 Dylan Frittelli 1 David Gosset 1 Cody Gribble 1 Wes Kort Jr. 1 Total: 17 players 102 PGA TOUR wins

